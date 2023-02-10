Guest Column
Bend has long been home to some of our nation’s best breweries, but more and more distillers are also making it their home. There are now more than 70 distilleries across the state, all of which contribute to Oregon’s economy, adding jobs, revenue and economic diversity. But if the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approves Gov. Tina Kotek’s proposed 50-cent tax increase on alcohol, it will be a massive hit to local businesses already facing withering competition from better funded national brands.

As Bend residents likely know, more than half our state’s jobs are in leisure and hospitality. That’s far more than most other states because beer, wine, cider and spirits are an essential part of Oregon’s economy and identity. Oregon distillers help create 19,000 of these jobs and generate $2 billion in economic output for the state.

Alan Dietrich is CEO of Crater Lake Spirits.

