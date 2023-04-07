Oregon is facing a housing crisis. On this, few people disagree. We all recognize that demand far exceeds supply, that prices are too high, and that too many Oregonians are living on our streets.
This year, state leaders have made important progress toward addressing this challenge. Gov. Tina Kotek has declared a homelessness state of emergency and set a statewide housing production target, House Speaker Dan Rayfield and Senate President Rob Wagner have made addressing housing a top priority, and lawmakers from both parties are putting incredible effort into developing new legislation that will make housing easier to build and more affordable for all. It’s a positive start that should pave the way toward even greater progress in the remaining weeks of this year’s legislative session.
With more than 19,000 licensed Realtors across the state, our members hold unique insights into the challenges we are facing and how to solve them. We stand ready to partner with Gov. Kotek, with state lawmakers and agencies, and our local governments, to advance the kinds of policy changes that will have a meaningful impact toward finally solving our state’s housing crisis.
On April 11, hundreds of our members will travel to our State Capitol for our biannual Realtor Day at the Capitol event to speak directly with members of the legislature regarding housing solutions and the path to a more affordable Oregon. They will be sharing real world examples of challenges presented by our land use system, by the regulatory hurdles that stand in the way of building new units, and our ideas for how to make the dream of homeownership more affordable for all.
Oregon Realtors understand not just how critical it is to build more units, but what is holding us back from doing so. We see firsthand how permitting and red tape stand in the way of efficient, affordable construction.
We understand the importance of expanding urban growth boundaries to keep up with demand without compromising our environment. And we have solutions to help first-time home buyers, communities of color and renters find stable, permanent housing. There is no greater feeling than handing over the keys to a new home to our clients — we simply want to make that feeling become a reality for even more Oregonians.
We applaud Gov. Kotek for establishing a statewide housing production target of 36,000 new units per year. But the truth is, as Gov. Kotek has acknowledged, Oregon will not achieve this goal overnight. It will take bold leadership and a willingness to address the roots of this crisis head on to achieve positive change for Oregonians. We know what the challenges are, and we know how to solve them. Now it’s time for action.
To Gov. Kotek, we thank you for making housing the centerpiece of your first year in office. To lawmakers, thank you for the work you have already started this year. Now, let’s finish the job. Let’s work together to pass a comprehensive housing package that puts us on the path to a minimum of 36,000 new units per year, that will make housing more affordable, and one that will get more Oregonians off the street. Oregon Realtors are ready to get to work.
