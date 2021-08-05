More than 29 million overnight visitors come to Oregon each year. These tourists come with their share of pros (economic opportunity) and cons (traffic congestion). At times, the cons are easier to see than the pros. That might explain why, at times, it’s easy to treat guests like outsiders instead of prospective future neighbors. But if Oregon is going to make the most of its rising reputation as a tourist destination and combat its slip into becoming a state full of seniors, then “Oregon Nice” needs to become the norm for how all guests (and residents, for that matter) are treated.
Oregonians across the state acknowledge the economic importance of tourism. According to the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, more than two -thirds of urban and rural Oregonians (75% and 67 %, respectively) believe that tourism plays an important role in their community’s economy. In other words, the need to foster continued tourism can unite Oregonians of all ideologies, geographies and backgrounds.
The idea of being “Oregon Nice” is perhaps an ambiguous and ephemeral one. Hilary Dumitrescu, who moved from out of state to Silverton a few years back, defines the idea by actions: “Get to know your neighbors. Be friendly. Offer to help in any way you can. Cooperate. Celebrate together.” Imagine if Oregonians and the state’s myriad tourism centers and agencies whole-heartedly adopted this “Oregon Nice” campaign. At first, some folks might change their behavior merely as a means to try to help the economy. Eventually, I’d venture to guess that being “Oregon Nice” would simply become second nature.
After more than a year of staying indoors and keeping smiles behind masks, tourists aren’t only seeking the great outdoors but also the comfort of being among kind, accepting folks. Oregon has the former covered. I think we’re capable of offering the latter, too. This attractive combo of nice scenery and people can keep people coming back (helping our tourism economy) and keep them moving in (helping reverse Oregon’s increasingly aging population).
It’s true that the prospect of more people visiting and, in some cases, staying can have disruptive and deleterious effects on the Oregonians already calling this state home. These downsides are worth paying attention to because they tend to impact some Oregonians more so than others: Oregonians of color, for example, are 10 percentage points more likely to associate tourism with a lack of affordable housing than their white neighbors (53% vs. 43 %). “Oregon Nice” should not be mistaken for rolling out the red carpet for guests while showing other Oregonians the door.
Economic returns from tourism can and should be channeled into making our neighborhoods even stronger. For instance, the upturn in local business can go toward decreasing displacement and lowering housing prices so that Oregonians born and raised in a community can stay in that community. These strong communities will not only retain residents but make clear to visitors and prospective Oregonians that this is a state that looks out for its own.
In the coming months and years, folks are going to be exploring and looking for their next place to thrive and grow. By being “Oregon Nice,” we can draw more people to our great state and make this state an even better place to call home for those here.
