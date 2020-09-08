When we enjoy the beauty of our Oregon landscape, we can thank our land use law which established clear guidelines for places to live, places for agriculture, and open space for wildlife habitat and forests. The Oregon Land Use system law was established in 1973 at the end of a pen held by Gov. Tom McCall. It reflected citizen voices for establishing guidelines to preserve “the beauty of Oregon”.
I have memories of the time when we the citizens of Oregon gathered in conversations and deliberations to assess our landscape and make decisions about our aspirations and goals. The result was Senate Bill (SB) 100, which tied local planning to a set 16 goals, principles and procedures. SB 100 is a clear road map with definite rules which guide Oregon’s land use system and it served as the beginning of a more comprehensive and coordinated approach to planning across all counties and cities in Oregon.
This approach provided many benefits; protecting lands for food and agriculture, forestry, housing and recreational interests. This vision by Oregon citizens created the legal standing for the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD). Over the years, our land use law has gone through many changes in its evolution, with each update following the exact practices and provisions that had been established for changing this law. Thus, in order to change any part of this law relating to land use in our county, all members of the Deschutes County Commission must know and follow the legal process laid out in SB 100.
This does not seem to be happening. Over the past year, the Deschutes County commissioners have directed the county planning department to put time and effort into amending (rezoning?) current county zoning of resource lands which had been intended for agriculture and forest enterprises to a nonprime zoning, which would allow for increased rural housing or changing certain county zoning that is intended for agriculture to nonprime zoning. This requires making changes according to “Oregon Land Use Goals” as stated in our land use law. Changing that law has very clear standards and rules that need to be followed to be successful. It can be successful if this process moves forward under standards and rules of the state land use law.
The law cannot be changed at the county level. If commissioners decide this change is necessary they must understand, honor and follow well established land use law. In multiple hearings, they have decided that some lands which are currently zoned for farm and forest are not viable for this purpose. This in spite of the fact that in the future there will be more value in having access to fresh locally grown food, wildlife habitat and our valued open space that enhances the landscape and view that makes Central Oregon so special.
If citizens decide that changing this law is necessary and appropriate for Deschutes County, then these changes should be the result of a deliberative process which engages citizens and captures their thinking. I believe that we need Phil Chang as a member of the board of commissioners because he respects the law and is well-equipped to lead a collaborative process, listening to citizens and valuing their input for developing appropriate rural residential zoning. Many Deschutes County residents have expressed this desire in these recent hearings and it is apparent that the county commissioners need to regroup and choose a path that meets the standards and criteria as spelled out in our land use law.
