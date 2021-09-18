Quietly, and without a lot of fanfare, plans are being made for a single-payer health system in Oregon.
In other words, Oregon wants to be the first state in the union to mandate how medical care will be delivered to all of its citizens. There will be no choice of medical insurance and all existing plans would basically cease to exist. This, in essence, would be the country’s initial experiment in socialized medicine.
Apparently a government “task force” is studying the feasibility of such a plan and whether or not it can be constitutionally mandated under Oregon law. There is no mention of putting the proposal on a future ballot to allow the voters to weigh-in.
To pay for this plan, Oregon government will increase payroll taxes, raise personal income taxes, and institute a new sales tax (something Oregonians have resisted many times in the past). This proposed system should be of grave concern to the millions of people who are quite satisfied with their personal medical coverage, whether it be employer- or union-based, and to those who are on some form of Medicare program. Most private plans offer choice of provider and treatment decisions have input from both doctor and the patient. Single-payer plans necessarily inject government into treatment decisions, often delaying or rejecting recommended care. Of course we don’t know yet what treatments will be covered and what care will be prioritized.
Another concern is the response of the medical/nursing professions. A single-payer system has the potential to negatively affect doctor-patient relationships and the financial future of all involved in the medical professions.
Will Oregon doctors, nurses and technicians flee the state for better opportunities elsewhere? Will hospitals be able to function well under completely new management, rules, and financial hurdles? It would be nice to get opinions from the various medical associations and nursing unions on this proposal.
On the political side, the question arises , can a single-payer plan be mandated (like wearing masks) by the governor? Generally, under Oregon Law, new taxes must be approved by the voters. I expect this huge upheaval in our health delivery system would be met with many legal challenges from some powerful interests, not the least being the insurance industry. Other important issues would include the oft-used phrase , “my body, my choice” when determining the patients “right” to select their own coverage.
I personally don’t think Oregon or any state is ready for a universal health care system. Limited care, long waits and endless paperwork will become the new reality. Needless to say, the increased taxes will be onerous to all working Oregonians. As once stated by some obscure politician a few years ago, “if you think health care is expensive now, just wait until it’s free!”
