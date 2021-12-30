Oregon is failing our children. Not in regards to grades of course: No-fail policies abound during the pandemic. Oregon is failing its students in terms of preparing them for life. And, it is doing so by failing its teachers and schools. Good teachers can completely change a child’s life. Whether it be recognizing signs of dyslexia, inspiring an otherwise apathetic student or simply feeding a child, good teachers are worth every penny they earn. In Oregon, sadly, that is not a lot of pennies.
Oregon teacher salaries may seem high compared to other states but, when adjusted for cost of living, are actually paltry. Entry-level teacher pay in many Oregon districts hovers around $36,000 per year. That stands at around $48,000 per year in rural towns across the Columbia River. In Oregon, while a teacher can start with a bachelor’s degree, it becomes near impossible to even scrape out a living without a master’s degree. For this reason alone, Oregon has seen a massive brain drain in teachers. Those that live in Washington border cities have every incentive to cross to the other side of the 46th parallel to increase their salary by tens of thousands of dollars.
Oregon education has been chronically underfunded for years. According to the Oregon Department of Education Quality Education Model, the education system in Oregon has a current funding gap of $833,600,000 in order to meet basic educational needs. Why does this matter? It matters because your child is walking into a classroom with the second-worst student-to-teacher ratio in the country, beat out only by California. This means your child gets less one-on-one evaluation, support and attention. It means teachers are more stressed from trying to coral 20 kids at a time. It also means that material cannot be differentiated well, that is, catered to your child’s individual learning needs.
The funding gap in Oregon has been reduced in the past several years but is still woefully large. Oregon has the second-slowest growth in spending per pupil, only beating out Florida by a thin margin. Oregon currently spends $12,450 dollars per student annually, while the U.S. average is $13,187 and Washington State at $14,223 spent per pupil. That is likely why only 40% of Oregon K-8 students are proficient in math and 54% proficient in reading. That is, by definition, failing kids. Your child is more than likely, without significant support at home, to graduate high school without essential math skills or the ability to understand the context and validity of what they read.
All this can be solved with a simple vote. Oregon is not running a deficit. In fact, this year, taxpayers will get money back as part of the Oregon tax kicker program. The state has a $1.9 billion dollar surplus. Are teachers and our own children’s future not worth kicker money?
How does funding schools and paying teachers more equate to better outcomes? If schools have funds to hire more teachers, the student to teacher ratio improves, and teachers have more time to spend focusing on student learning, rather than behavior management. If teachers are paid more, it attracts more quality teachers to the field, and more importantly, retains them. More quality teachers means more quality outcomes for students.
Oregon needs a cultural shift in education. If we fail to support teachers and schools by not fully funding education like Washington State was mandated by their Supreme Court to do, we will continue to fail our children. We need to fully fund schools now!
