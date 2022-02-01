When I came to Central Oregon in 2004 from Afghanistan, I didn’t even have a cellphone, much less a car. But I worked hard and saved, and with the help of a friend, I opened my first small business: a gas station and store in 2007. Today, I run four gas stations in Bend, Madras, Metolius and Prineville while raising my son in Redmond.
However, I’m increasingly concerned about whether my family will be able to stay in business in the community we love.
For more than a year now, gas stations have been crippled by an unprecedented labor shortage. Unfortunately this problem isn’t limited to Oregon, or to Bend. It’s a chronic issue for many industries at the national and even international level.
But what sets Oregon apart, for gas stations in particular, is that Oregon remains one of just two states where drivers are not allowed to pump their own gas statewide.
Thankfully, Oregon lawmakers are considering bipartisan legislation to change this.
House Bill 4151 would enable gas stations statewide to offer our customers a choice. It would allow self-service at a portion of our pumps, while requiring that the rest are still staffed by an attendant. This would provide equitable access for people with disabilities, for the elderly and for anyone who just prefers to have an attendant pump the gas. And it would allow those who choose self-service to fill their own tanks, freeing up attendants to focus on those who need their help.
With no end in sight to the current labor shortages, I’m not sure how much longer we can last. We offer competitive wages, but we only have a couple of employees to rely on. This means we no longer have a set schedule or set time of operations, because we don’t know one day to the next whether we’ll have enough employees available to open the doors and staff the pumps.
In this environment, small companies like mine are left with limited options: shut down, and lose our livelihood and everything we’ve worked so hard to build, or continue trying to comply with state guidelines and laws, risking our business if we cannot avoid breaking the rules.
Or, the state could provide relief to fuel retailers and drivers, which it has done in the past. For example, in 2015, legislators overwhelmingly supported a bill that allowed self-service gas during nighttime hours on the Oregon Coast and in rural counties. In 2017, legislators voted overwhelmingly again to expand self-service to 24-7 in rural areas.
Making this change in Oregon will not reduce the jobs we offer. There are plenty of other roles at gas stations that we’re always hiring for. And there are plenty of other businesses, from grocery stores, to restaurants, to schools, desperate to fill open positions right now.
Self-service already works in rural and coastal Oregon communities, and it works across the rest of the country. Every other state besides New Jersey allows it, proving that drivers can safely pump gas on their own. It even works with our existing infrastructure — Oregon already allows self-serve diesel for drivers statewide, just not self-serve gasoline.
This isn’t just about small-business owners like me. It’s about my neighbors being able to get gas so they can get to work. It affects delivery drivers stuck waiting in long lines or having to stop at three gas stations before they find one with an available attendant.
I urge the Oregon Legislature to approve House Bill 4151 and give Oregonians a choice at the pump.
