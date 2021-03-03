Good immigration and asylum policy is hard. There are many perspectives, so much misinformation and racism, and so much at risk. These United States were founded on the spirit of immigration, the world’s melting pot. We have swung between open borders to closed, and back again, repeatedly like the swing of a pendulum. To help slow this process, Oregon should create an “Oregon Resident” status to assist immigrants toward their U.S. citizenship while recognizing the value these individuals bring to the state.
Under an Oregon Resident classification, all non-U.S. citizen immigrants in the state would be recognized as legitimate citizens of the state. They would be required to follow all applicable laws, have valid driver’s licenses, pay all appropriate taxes, participate in state medical insurance programs, pay into a state’s version of Social Security and vote in local and state elections.
They would have equal standing, as well as responsibilities and obligations as any other Oregon resident, with one clear exception: A conviction for any local, state, or federal laws would result in a deportation hearing and a real probability of being imprisoned and/or deported. After five years of state citizenship the state would act as a sponsor and advocate for their federal citizenship application.
The immigrants in our state need and deserve a clear path to U.S. citizenship. They need ways and means to provide for their families without fear of retaliation based on their status, the fear of family separation, or the fear of prosecution only because of their immigration status.
These are people we see every day. These are hardworking, industrious, humble people willing to do the jobs most of us of privilege would not want to do. These are people who do not want to be a burden on society, to the contrary. They want to be integrated into the community and make it better.
Every country needs a strong, secure border to ensure its sovereignty and protect its national interests. Every country needs a strong, consistent immigration policy and a means for those trying to save its families from tyranny, gangs, and genocide to seek and secure asylum. These are not mutually exclusive. States, counties, and cities that are establishing sanctuary status and policies work against the spirit of an integrated immigration and asylum program. The problem is we, as a country, do not have a consistent, integrated, coordinated immigration and asylum program.
This is where Oregon can lead the way and create a bridge to fill the gap and capture the benefit immigrants bring to our state. It will take bold leadership and a strong commitment to help these people in need. Are we as a state ready to support a state policy on Oregon citizenship? Maybe, maybe not; but if we don’t the problems and conflict with wavering federal programs will continue.
And who am I? I’m a guy who grew up on the border. A guy who has worked in the cotton fields with immigrants, both legal and transient. A guy who has watched men leave their hoes and race to jump a train heading east in search for better jobs and a better life so they can send money back to their families. Their plight is real, and so is their contribution to the state. Let’s recognize them and make them citizens of Oregon and help them become U.S. citizens. #NeverFeartheDream
