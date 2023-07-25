Editor's Note

I agree with some of the comments of Steve Jones in his letter to the editor on July 20 about e-bikes and trails. However, as a septuagenarian, 73, with a medical condition, the only thing that has kept me going on my bicycle is a Class-1 pedal-assist e-bike on singletrack trails. Where I disagree with the article’s comments is pedal-assist e-bikes only get power when one pedals — no pedaling, no assistance. As a senior, and many others with physical limitations, we only pedal as fast as, or slower, as we did when we were able to use a conventional bike — we do not pedal any faster, period.

In 2019, I developed shortness of breath issues and wound up walking up hills using my conventional mountain bike. Therefore, I explored and got a pedal-assist Class-1 e-bike. I still come home having worked up a sweat and gotten a good cardiovascular workout. My average speed on singletrack trails per my odometer on my bike is uphill 2-4 mph, and on the level and downhill 8-12 mph — I never speed. I use my brakes downhill to stay on the trail and be safe. My goal is to continue to maintain my balance since, as one ages, that deteriorates if one does not do exercises involving balance. My cardiologist told me to “keep exercising” — and my pedal-assist e-bike allows me to do just that.

Erich Ryll lives in Bend.

