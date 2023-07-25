I agree with some of the comments of Steve Jones in his letter to the editor on July 20 about e-bikes and trails. However, as a septuagenarian, 73, with a medical condition, the only thing that has kept me going on my bicycle is a Class-1 pedal-assist e-bike on singletrack trails. Where I disagree with the article’s comments is pedal-assist e-bikes only get power when one pedals — no pedaling, no assistance. As a senior, and many others with physical limitations, we only pedal as fast as, or slower, as we did when we were able to use a conventional bike — we do not pedal any faster, period.
In 2019, I developed shortness of breath issues and wound up walking up hills using my conventional mountain bike. Therefore, I explored and got a pedal-assist Class-1 e-bike. I still come home having worked up a sweat and gotten a good cardiovascular workout. My average speed on singletrack trails per my odometer on my bike is uphill 2-4 mph, and on the level and downhill 8-12 mph — I never speed. I use my brakes downhill to stay on the trail and be safe. My goal is to continue to maintain my balance since, as one ages, that deteriorates if one does not do exercises involving balance. My cardiologist told me to “keep exercising” — and my pedal-assist e-bike allows me to do just that.
Steve’s point on the Forest Service being able to open some trails to e-bikes is the goal of my coalition of those who are 65-plus, and others with physical limitations. I started a group, and we have a website if you are interested in our cause: www.bend-e-mtba.org.
Also, the Tahoe National Forest conducted its required National Environmental Policy Act review and opened up 35.5 miles of singletrack trails in the Sierra Nevada mountains. I spoke to District Ranger Jonathan Cook-Fisher in Truckee, California, after the first summer the trails were opened up to e-bikes, and he told me, “It was as if we changed no rules.” There were no speeding accidents, no trail degradation since e-bikes are indeed heavier than conventional mountain bikes, and no complaints by conventional mountain bike riders about e-bikes on the trails. Thus, the comments that e-bikes don’t mix with conventional bikes is incorrect, as the Tahoe Study and subsequent co-mingling of conventional mountain bikes with only Class-1 pedal-assist e-bikes created no issues or complaints.
Relative to creating a space for throttle-based e-bikes on our roadways around Bend and Central Oregon, the cost might be difficult to manage and some roadways may be too narrow to permit more space without significant construction changes to all roadways where those lanes would be added.
The city of Bend did indeed hold a public meeting about e-bike safety and how to manage and educate children on how to properly use throttle-based e-bikes on roadways safely. But to create more lanes on the roadway with no shoulder to do the same would probably require a grant from the state or federal government to get the job done. The most important thing in my view is some education for children and others we see zooming around the roundabouts on throttle-based e-bikes, and those who ride unsafely without being aware of other vehicles and boundaries of room for those e-bikes on crowded streets in my opinion.
But, bottom line of our coalition of seniors and others with physical limitations is Deschutes National Forest should indeed conduct the required environmental study and open up some singletrack trails to seniors and others with physical limitations on Phil’s Trails complex.
Kudos to Phil Meglasson, whose vision and hard work created that trail complex back in the 1980s with the help of others.
Those of us on pedal-assist Class-1 e-bikes should be able to ride on those trails to stay active, healthy, and safe.
