Congratulations on being elected to represent me, and approximately 800,000 of us who live in your district.
I’ve had the privilege to talk with many of your Democratic colleagues from your time in the Oregon Legislature, and they spoke highly of working with you. I asked my Republican friends to vote for you in the primary because I believed you were by far the best choice to represent us and work with the Democratic majority to serve the needs of our side of Oregon. You ran a reasonable campaign, focused on issues, and avoided the extremism and antics of your opponents.
I was shocked to see you vote to object to the Pennsylvania electors. As an attorney, you were perfectly capable of reading the Pennsylvania judgments that struck down each of the legal challenges and understanding that the specific example you gave has no effect on Biden’s victory. As a student of the Constitution, you know that it guarantees each state autonomy in the conduct of elections.
After that, I was less surprised to see you vote against accountability for a president who used the power of his office to incite a riot to undermine the Constitution.
Now that they find themselves in the minority, your Republican colleagues are calling for unity.
I agree — and you have a unique opportunity to lead your caucus on this issue. Here are a few easy steps to unity:
1. Congratulate Joe Biden on his victory and tell him you look forward to working with him for the benefit of your constituents.
2. Condemn the violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol that put your own life in danger, your staff, colleagues and the vice president of the United States and his family,
3. Call for an investigation and accountability into the security failures at the Capitol, including the failure to call in the National Guard and potential aid to rioters provided by your colleagues.
In the 20th century, the Oregon Republican Party produced some of our most visionary politicians, including Gov. Tom McCall and Sen. Mark Hatfield. It has been sad to watch the deterioration of the national and state party to a simple message: “Government is bad.”
As the highest elected official in the state, you are now the de facto leader of the Oregon Republican Party. You have the power to lead us into unity, or you can abdicate your authority, as your predecessor did, and watch the Republican Party further descend until it is synonymous with white supremacy. You might win reelection regardless of what you choose, but if you are going to be effective on our behalf, you will need to work with Democrats to pass legislation. Our district needs support for rural hospitals in this time of crisis, and our small businesses and rural communities need investment in high-speed broadband and energy independence. Communities like ours need a leader to help reverse the draining of talent and erosion of our economic base that’s caused when our children are forced to move to the cities for the opportunities we cannot give them.
Congress has rules in place to make sure the minority voice is heard, but the minority must make a case for why a majority should adopt their point of view. If your party wishes to be more than an obstructive shouting voice, new tactics are needed, starting with an acknowledgment that far too many of your colleagues at the state and national level have stoked lies, anger and fear, and that has most recently culminated in an attack on our Capitol and our democracy.
Joe Biden has 30 years working across the aisle as a member of both the minority and the majority. I am sure he will graciously accept your congratulations and listen to you express our concerns for our future.
If you truly want unity, it’s your move, sir.
