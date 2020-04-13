The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to expand around Oregon and the United States, threatening public health and disrupting nearly everything about our everyday lives.
Oregonians have been told to stock up on necessary supplies, in order to stay safe during this challenging and uncertain time. The last thing we should have to worry about is being ripped off when buying the products we need to keep ourselves safe and healthy. Unfortunately, there have been widespread reports of price gouging at everyday retail establishments in Oregon — as well as on online platforms
A recent OSPIRG Foundation analysis found, for example, more than half of hand sanitizers and face masks available on Amazon spiked by at least 50 percent compared to the average price. On Craigslist, one seller was selling a two-liter bottle of Purell Advanced hand sanitizer for $250 — ten times the normal price. And On Facebook Marketplace, an eight-ounce bottle of sanitizer was on offer for $40.
Many Oregonians are calling into the Attorney General’s price gouging hotline, reporting unusually high prices for basic essentials, both online and at brick-and-mortar locations. While we applaud some online retailers for their efforts to take the worst offenders down, it’s clear their current policies are insufficient. While inflated prices may ultimately be removed, they sometimes aren’t caught for hours after they’ve been posted. By then, it’s too late to protect many purchasers.
Because companies weren’t doing enough to combat price gouging, one of us, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, joined a bipartisan group of 33 state attorneys general in sending a letter to the CEOs of Amazon, eBay, Craigslist, Facebook and Walmart. The letter called on them to put more proactive measures in place to prevent price gouging before it happens.
Specifically, the attorneys general urged the companies to do three things: set policies and enforce restrictions on unconscionable price gouging during emergencies; trigger price gouging protections independent of, or prior to, an emergency declaration; and create and maintain a “Fair Pricing Page/Portal” on their websites where consumers can report price gouging.
In the meantime, while we wait for online retailers to implement these policies, consumers can and should still take action if they see price gouging or have already purchased products with inflated prices. First, they should report any price gouging to the Attorney General’s hotline either by phone at 503-378-8442, by email at PriceGouging@Oregonconsumer.gov or online at justice.oregon.gov/forms/consumer_complaint.asp.
How do you know when something is price gouging? Good question! If you suspect the price of a product you see online is higher than it should be, follow these steps:
Use a price tracking tool like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa to see if the price increased recently.
Compare the price to similar products, especially looking at the cost per unit.
Be cautious of buying opened products that are being resold in singles.
If there is no “buy box” on Amazon, consider not buying it. (In some cases, Amazon is removing the option to immediately purchase if they think it violates their fair pricing policy.)
Getting through this crisis takes an “ all hands on deck” approach. Thank you for doing your part. By calling out price gouging—as with observing social distancing — you are helping to keep Oregonians safe. This is especially important regarding large national and multi-national companies that have the resources to protect consumers by preventing price gouging before it happens.
