Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Disclaimer: I am a geologist with expertise in climate change and promise that this article will not be depressing.

As the cold nights of autumn approach, and the smoke hopefully abates, let’s take a moment to look back at the summer of 2022. It was the third straight year of crippling drought in Central Oregon, leaving too many fields dry and fallow and many farmers facing bankruptcy. Weeks of heat waves, often rising above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, caused life-threatening conditions for our construction workers, our farm workers and our houseless community members. And of course yet another Smoketember, forcing us to celebrate the last weeks of summer by retreating indoors as our iconic volcanoes disappeared from view.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Hal Wershow lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.