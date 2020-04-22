As Oregonians struggle to adapt to a shifting and uncertain new world, many of us are looking to our forests, parks, trails and rivers for comfort and a sense of normalcy. For me the last few weeks have been a reminder of how much I value skiing fresh snow in the Cascades, hearing the wind blowing through old-growth pines, or the sound of ducks and geese on the Deschutes River. These and other wonders of Oregon’s wild spaces are the things that help keep me sane and grounded.
Recent headlines have made it abundantly clear that I’m not the only one who turns to our public lands for solace. The unfortunate scenes of thousands of Oregonians flocking to the Columbia River Gorge, the coast and Central Oregon trailheads a few weeks ago were frustrating, but also understandable. In a time of crisis, we seek out the places that give us comfort. Oregon is lucky to have these natural treasures, and we shouldn’t take them for granted.
A month ago many would have laughed at the idea of connecting with nature for spiritual or psychological reasons as far too “woo woo.” But today, those same people find themselves yearning to hike in a Wilderness Area on Mount Hood, go for a run with their dog next to a Wild and Scenic River or simply walk their city park. The value of disconnecting from our anxiety filled social media news streams and losing ourselves in the sounds, sights and smells of nature has become undeniable, even to the skeptics.
Crowded trailheads, before and during the coronavirus pandemic, are evidence that when it comes to public lands recreation, Oregon has a supply and demand problem. Despite our green reputation, we have just one National Park, and our State Forests are managed almost exclusively for industrial clearcutting. Logging interests and some county commissioners are trying to overturn protection for some forests within the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, and continue to press to weaken laws that safeguard old-growth, wildlife and recreation on US Bureau of Land Management lands.
Perhaps most egregious, Oregon lags far behind all neighboring states when it comes to how much of our state has been permanently protected as Wilderness. Wilderness is the gold-standard for public lands conservation, preserving traditional quiet recreation like hiking, camping, hunting, trail running, and fishing, while safeguarding wild areas from destructive logging, mining, and off-road vehicles. Just 4% of Oregon’s land base is set aside as Wilderness, compared to 9% in Idaho, 10% in Washington and 15% in California. Those overflowing trailhead parking lots were an indictment of Oregon, and of our failure to protect more of our wild public lands heritage.
When this crisis is over, we should all commit to do better. Yes, education is needed to ensure Oregonians access and use our public lands responsibly and do not overcrowd and love them to death. But congressional action is also needed to protect more of our Wilderness, Wild & Scenic Rivers and natural areas. For far too long these values have played second fiddle in Oregon to clearcuts, mining and livestock grazing, and it is high time for that to change. Senators Wyden and Merkley, and Representative Walden should work to pass legislation to rebalance this equation.
Oregonians will get through the coronavirus pandemic by working together and supporting the most vulnerable among us. For now we need to address the health crisis at hand. While the mountains may be calling, stay home, stay safe and wash your hands! But when the opportunity arises, we will once again venture out to find peace, freedom, and solace on our public lands. When we do, we ought not return to the old status quo. We owe it to ourselves, to our children, and to the generations that come after to do a better job of protecting Oregon’s wild spaces, and the many values they provide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.