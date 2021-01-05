This November, Oregonians voted to dramatically reduce the penalties for possession of “small amounts” of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA and other drugs without requiring attendance at treatment, and also voted to permit use of the hallucinogen psilocybin in certain circumstances (the District of Columbia voted in support of a similar psilocybin referendum). As the Deputy Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) — which is dedicated to reducing drug use and treating its consequences by leading, coordinating, developing, and implementing United States drug policy — these votes were alarming, to say the least. As a licensed clinician, these measures are even more concerning, with the potential to build momentum in a direction likely to make the drug epidemic in our country worse.
America has already suffered the consequences of decriminalized addictive drugs. During the late 1990s in my hometown of New Orleans, doctors franchised themselves by opening a multitude of cash-only pain management clinics throughout the city. Consequently, opioids and other pills flooded the scene. As a reminder, in the early 1990’s the nation’s overdose was below 10,000 per year.
Oregon’s Measure 110 and similar legislation across the country seeks to normalize broad drug decriminalization. Measure 110 decriminalizes “small amounts” of cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, MDMA, methadone, psilocybin, and heroin. According to this measure, “small amounts” is defined as up to 40 or fewer oxycodone pills, up to one gram of heroin, up to two grams of cocaine, and two grams of methamphetamine. The legal penalties associated with the possession of any of these illicit substances include a $100 fine, or participation in a health assessment in lieu of the fine. In addition, Oregonians also voted to legalize the use of hallucinogens in Measure 109.
From a clinical perspective, somebody carrying around the amounts of drugs listed above probably meets diagnostic criteria for a severe substance use disorder (SUD). The word “severe” is a diagnostic specifier that denotes the life-threatening nature of the ailment. President Trump made criminal justice reform a key aspect of his legislative agenda with such measures as the Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities and the First Step Act. The Trump Administration supports and understands the need to not criminalize this disease, but a better intervention strategy is desperately needed. Especially since CDC provisional data indicates overdoses have soared to over 80,000.
The dearth of treatment services in the United States is a major problem. According to the National Survey of Drug Use Health (2019), 20.4 million Americans have a SUD, but only 8% received services. ONDCP thoroughly researched this issue and determined that an increase in drug supply inevitably accelerates the need for addiction treatment services. Oregon intends to use a tax on the sale of marijuana to partly fund treatment, but in recent talks with drug policy experts from the West Coast, I was informed that politicians and civic leaders are concerned that addiction treatment services will be in even shorter supply given the anticipated increase in substance use.
I would prefer to see people with a life-threatening disorder be offered an opportunity to earn an expungement by completing a treatment program. This could be achieved through specialty problem-solving courts like a Veteran’s Court, Drug Court, or Assisted Outpatient Treatment, a civil court procedure where patients are afforded the opportunity of living a more meaningful life by being remanded to treatment.
The federal government offers numerous avenues for help for those struggling with a SUD such as the Rural Community Toolbox and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) treatment services locator FindTreatment.gov.
We’re not going to legalize our way out of the drug crisis in our nation; instead, let’s work together to save lives.
