A problem has been solved for many Oregon homeowners in HOAs (Home Owner Associations) who are concerned about spraying of toxic pesticides on their property. Oregon House Bill 2409 effective Jan. 1, 2022, fixes this problem. This new law allows the HOA homeowner to receive notice and an option to exclude their association-maintained yard from pesticide use. The opt-out owners then agree to maintain their yard to association standards. HB 2409 re-establishes rights to owners and a protocol for pesticide use in HOAs.
Many in Oregon are still unaware of this new law and how it affects them. It impacts owners in a HOA whose association maintains the landscape of property owners, most frequently their front yards. This law does not affect HOA that only maintain public space within the boundaries. This law does not affect other privately owned homes. This law will be a new administrative responsibility for the HOA, Association Manager and landscape contractors to ensure compliance.
Outline of new pesticide exclusion regulation:
•Requires notice of pesticides used and timing, but only if requested by a homeowner.
•Allows a homeowner to exclude their property from association maintenance.
•Applies to a homeowner’s private lot, not common area and not a typical condominium without individual lot lines.
•If a homeowner selects to be excluded, they agreed to maintain their yard to the Associations common standard.
•Allows a HOA to enforce compliance with maintenance to their HOA standards.
HB 2409 provides an important opportunity for those concerned about toxics to communicate with their HOA. The need for this law is due to the overuse of toxic pesticides which can affect the health of children, pets, people with health challenges and also pollinators. Many would prefer a landscape contract that uses less pesticides. Ahead of spring, these next two months would be the best time to discuss landscape contracts. If a new landscape contract is developed by HOAs that employs nontoxic alternatives, then much of this can be avoided.
So how does a homeowner discuss an updated landscape contract? Go to the HOA board. Ask for a review of the landscape contract. Review if and how much (as an example) glycophosphates (Roundup, etc.) or neonictinoids (bee-killing insecticides) have been used in the past. Are nontoxic methods being used first? Is your landscaper certified to apply pesticides? A new contract could include the use of: mulch, nontoxic premergents, nontoxic herbicides and insecticides. The HOA can develop a policy with an integrated pest management system and a “toxic use as last result”. Many HOAs can employ a clause such as: (Contractor name) agrees to only use nontoxic alternatives like those found in the “Products Compatible with Organic Landscape Management” document published by beyondpesticides.org. If a pesticide must be used as last resort: have a plan of how and why. Work together to document, manage and work to comply with this new law.
The new law does not apply to HOA who only have a common area to maintain and it does not apply to typical condominiums without individual lot lines. However, an opportunity still exists for those owners to discuss their concerns of landscape maintenance in common areas with their HOA. The same risks still apply if pesticides are used on a common area. This discussion can also be made informally between neighbors or other community groups.
Finally, why does this matter? Many believe that they want their home and community safe for their kids, their pets and our bees and pollinators. Many people are now aware of the carcinogenic and otherwise toxic effect of many herbicides. As Oregonians, we now have a choice to protect our community from harm.
Review your contract with your landscaper. Make sure they are pesticide licensed. Consider what your alternatives are in landscape maintenance. Review what you purchase. Read the labels. Consider safety of all in your decisions. Help reduce the use of toxic chemicals in our beautiful city.
