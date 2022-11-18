I am writing this partially in response to the letter in The Bulletin on Nov. 15, in regards to opposition to the Gateway North Master Plan, in other words, the proposed new Costco store.

Other than being a NIMBY letter, I was not convinced in any way, that this new store is a bad idea. In fact, I enthusiastically support the new proposed Costco. I am confident the majority of shoppers in Central Oregon feel the same way.

Scott Erwin is a retired Realtor who lives in Redmond.

