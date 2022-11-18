This proposed site plan, part of a presentation that Powell Development gave to the city of Bend in August, shows the possible location for a new Costco and Fred Myer stores as well as Oregon Department of Transportation highway improvements that include two roundabouts.
I am writing this partially in response to the letter in The Bulletin on Nov. 15, in regards to opposition to the Gateway North Master Plan, in other words, the proposed new Costco store.
Other than being a NIMBY letter, I was not convinced in any way, that this new store is a bad idea. In fact, I enthusiastically support the new proposed Costco. I am confident the majority of shoppers in Central Oregon feel the same way.
For the Bend City Council to throw up any barriers making it more difficult for the new proposed Costco store to get additional parking is just wrong. They should be asking, “How can we make this work?” as opposed to making it more difficult for the big retailer to get the project rolling. Give them the parking they need!
The proposed location, near the Highway 20 and 97 interchange, makes a lot of sense as the store is a regional shopping destination. Shoppers come from Sisters, John Day, Culver, La Pine and beyond, and everywhere in between to shop there.
The new location will help eliminate a lot of traffic on the surface streets of Bend, when the old location shuts down, assuming the project is allowed to move forward. Unless I am going to Costco or St. Charles, I would have no business going to that area of Bend. It makes sense to keep more cars on the highways and off the surface streets.
There are always going to be naysayers to any project. We all know that big boxes are not the most beautiful structures, but they do serve a purpose. I know the City Council likes to talk about bicycle-friendly, pedestrian-friendly, riding public transportation, walkable cities with fewer cars, etc. These are all nice dreamy ideas and wonderful if they can be implemented.
The fact is that cars are here to stay, and I don’t see people with bikes riding out of Costco with their family’s weekly shopping goods strapped on the handlebars. You need a car to shop there for the most part.
With a larger store, they need ample parking spaces. Costco is not your basic retail store. The parking formula used for a regular retail store doesn’t apply, as the vehicle traffic is unlike other stores. It’s like Black Friday every day.
If you go to the present Costco location, you will see a full parking lot with people driving around trying to find a place to park. It seems to me I would rather have ample parking than having people driving their cars in circles looking for a parking place.
Costco has proven themselves to be good neighbors and employers. They pay a good wage and provide good benefits to their employees. They have outgrown their current store and need to make plans to get into a bigger location. They will be hiring more people, which is a nice shot in the arm for our local economy. The fact that they will have gas and a car wash at the new location is another plus. The gas is less expensive than the competition, and that will keep extra money in the consumer’ pockets.
Like it or not, Central Oregon continues to grow. Consumers want and need a larger Costco, and the parking capacity to go along with it. I strongly encourage the Bend City Council to get this project moving forward. The citizens of Bend and the citizens of Central Oregon will benefit from this project. It makes sense.
Scott Erwin is a retired Realtor who lives in Redmond.
