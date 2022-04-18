Like others in Central Oregon, I participate in various DEI groups. DEI stands for diversity, equity, inclusion. We do so to become better informed about present and past documentation concerning racism in our country and state. And, to understand how we as white people, the dominant demographic here, may be able to change our ways, now. In these mostly Zoom groups, I have expanded my understanding about present-day concerns of our neighbors and visitors who are people of color.
I appreciate The Bulletin’s news article on Page B1 April 15, about Nelson Holland’s recent experience in Bend: “where he was called the N-word within a few hours of his arrival.” I simply cried at the conclusion of David Jasper’s report. Why? Because it follows the death of Barry Washington Jr., in 2021, and my memory of his family coming here after their son/brother’s murder. And because Nelson is an avid outdoors person who successfully uses social media to expand the world of outdoor recreation for people of color. “An outdoor influencer,” he is doing something very worthwhile with his young life – he is 30 years old, lives in Colorado.
Several years ago, in San Diego on a family visit, an African American showed up, like me, for a volunteer led bird walk. This was the first time in my experience of decades enjoying birding walks that a person of color joined in. Nelson Holland is among persons of color who are advocating for diversity in “nature” participation. Organizations like the American Bird Conservancy and Union of Concerned Scientists have staff who address DEI to get the word out that all are welcome in our public places of wildlife, scenery, and camaraderie. To realize that Nelson visits our Bend area for a few days and experienced fear for himself as he walked across Century Drive near Safeway!
Thankfully, Jasper’s article concluded about another group who reached out to Nelson: The Unlikely Hikers. These women were on the same Eddie Bauer photo shoot that brought Nelson to Bend. He joined them for his first hiking and climbing experience at Smith Rock. He had a wonderful time. And wants to return.
As a Bendite since 1973, the same paragraph brought tears of sadness to my eyes, when Jasper quoted Holland saying “maybe I need to with both [white and Black] or get a group, but yeah, I know I won’t go back by myself…” Would you, a white visitor or Central Oregon resident be afraid to visit Smith Rock, or the Old Mill, or walk along Century Drive by yourself?
I am well aware of Oregon’s Sundown Ordinances which were still in effect while my husband grew up in Medford during the ‘40s through the ‘60s. One example is that Marian Anderson could not stay overnight in hotels/motels during her tour of Oregon in that time period!
In conclusion, may I suggest you join me in reading “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson, or “Four Hundred Souls,” Ibram X Kendi and Keisha N. Blain, editors. A shorter book, “How the South Won the Civil War” by Heather C. Richardson, educated, and, disturbed me the most. This reaction is due to her chapters on the West, our West. About two-thirds of her book concerns the Western U. S. These chapters definitely helped establish her thesis that the South did “win” the Civil War. The subtitle of Richardson’s book is “Oligarchy, Democracy, and the Continuing Fight for the Soul of America,” Oxford University Press, 2020. There are copies of all three books in our Deschutes Public Library.
