Bulletin file photo

Synchronicity. I just read the letter written by Charles Luce about his positive and professional encounter with the medical staff at St. Charles hospital recently as I was drafting my own letter of praise.

Likewise, both my husband and I also had a very positive and professional experience when he was hospitalized on July 17 for twelve days with a simple rhinovirus (common cold) that quickly morphed into life-threatening bacterial pneumonia. Had the attending doctors in the ER, 4th floor ward and progressive care unit not been on top of it, he would have probably been intubated (as they suggested might happen one night) and, being a 70-year-old senior, been in even more serious shape. And this wasn’t the first time they saved his life within the last four years.

Nancy Reynolds lives in Bend.

