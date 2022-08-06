Synchronicity. I just read the letter written by Charles Luce about his positive and professional encounter with the medical staff at St. Charles hospital recently as I was drafting my own letter of praise.
Likewise, both my husband and I also had a very positive and professional experience when he was hospitalized on July 17 for twelve days with a simple rhinovirus (common cold) that quickly morphed into life-threatening bacterial pneumonia. Had the attending doctors in the ER, 4th floor ward and progressive care unit not been on top of it, he would have probably been intubated (as they suggested might happen one night) and, being a 70-year-old senior, been in even more serious shape. And this wasn’t the first time they saved his life within the last four years.
Unfortunately, most of the news I’ve read recently about the S. Charles Health Care System has been negative and uncomplimentary. Of course, it’s important to cover what’s broken and needs fixing at the corporate and administrative levels but I’d sure like to see more positive press coverage highlighting the diligent people working behind the scenes doing their best in dire conditions with short staffing, long hours and shrinking funds available for proper wage compensation.
St. Charles has had some very tough years dealing with the extra burden of the COVID pandemic while also trying to serve people who have serious medical issues requiring immediate attention. The horror stories we heard from the medical staff who were on the front lines the last 2-1/2 years were excruciating to listen to. Gravely sick patients yelling and screaming at caregivers, families sneaking in livestock drugs and accosting the staff who were simply trying to save their loved one’s life. Chaos. Unappreciated and exhausted, they continue to show up to work because their hearts are in it and they really do care about aiding and healing people.
It’s been our experience over the past 40 years we’ve lived in Bend that everyone we’ve encountered (during multiple surgeries and procedures) on the hospital staff from surgeons, doctors, nurses and their attending assistants to phlebotomists, X-ray technicians, respiratory and speech specialists (to name only a few) have performed their jobs professionally and tirelessly. I also want to acknowledge all the essential staff who support them: cafeteria cooks and servers, custodians, housekeepers and environmental service workers. During our recent stay, one of our rooms overlooked the Air Life helicopter pad and ambulance entrance, which were constantly busy at all hours of the day and night. So, whatever shortcomings the hospital may have, there is much to appreciate about the people who work there.
The Bulletin’s done a great job highlighting the faces of the homeless, immigrants and veterans. Why not run a series covering the valiant medical care workers who serve our community?
Real people with families, aspirations, interesting stories, talents and additional pursuits. When asked how we could express our gratitude, our medical care team humbly responded that “free food” would be most appreciated but certainly not expected. So, next week, we have platters of food and thank you cards being delivered.
It seemed like the least we could do. I’m wondering what we can all do as a community to support these folks who just may, one day, be called upon to save your life.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.