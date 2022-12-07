Am I the only one becoming more frustrated and concerned about the lack of forward thinking and common sense in our state Legislature in general and the Bend City Council in particular? Let me give a few examples:
More on-street parkingThe rationale seems to be that reducing off-street parking will allow more for homes and will reduce housing costs. The side benefit is that more street congestion will discourage more drivers and make our city more climate friendly.
Have the consequences of these actions been investigated? Won’t on-street parking negatively impact the elderly and those with disabilities? Will more cars parked on the streets make them safer for bicyclists and pedestrians? Will narrower and more clogged streets only make the drivers more frustrated thereby increase speeding and other more dangerous driving behaviors? Have the powers-to-be ever considered where all the electric cars that they want consumers to purchase will be charged? The answer that we hear is “Don’t worry, we’ll be adding charging stations.” Oh really? Thousands of them? Where and when? Or maybe apartment dwellers will just take cords and stretch them across the sidewalks. That sounds really safe for pedestrians. Which leads me to my next example.
Green energyWe all want the state and our city to be more climate friendly and produce less greenhouse gases. The movement wants to require only electric cars to be sold by 2035. Also, let’s make homes more carbon neutral by eliminating natural gas for cooking, hot water, and heating. Go electric. Great plan!
A couple of my friends and neighbors have electric heat. I frequently hear how expensive it is to heat their homes in the winter months. Isn’t this ideal electric only world going to make homeownership more expensive, at least in the shorter term? Put in solar panels on your home? That’s expensive and makes homes less affordable.
Going all “green” energy begs the question; how do we do this? According to Oregon.gov, Oregon’s power sources are coal (33%), hydroelectric (45%), natural gas (12%), wind (5%), nuclear (3%), and solar (0.2%). If we get rid of almost 50% of our “carbon” energy sources, where is all this electricity going to come from? Do we want hundreds of thousands of acres covered with solar farms? Think of the environmental impact of that, not to mention the environmental impact of mining for all the elements to make batteries so we can have lights on when the sun isn’t out! Or maybe we want tens of thousands of windmills perched on every open hill and mountain and off every beach. Think of the environmental and quality of life impact of those scenarios. The only logical solution is nuclear power. We’ll need to have lots of them. But wait, nuclear is not renewable and just to get environmental approval will take years not to mention it will take even more years to build.
Home energy scoreLocally, the City Council wants to implement the home energy score. The rationale is that homebuyers will gravitate to homes that are more energy efficient and greener and home sellers will invest to make their homes more efficient therefore more appealing before they sell. If you don’t have the score by the time you put your home on the market, the city will fine you. Will the city still allow the sale without the energy score permit? Maybe not!
I was a Realtor for many years. My clients always asked for home inspections to ensure that the appliances and furnace were in good working order. They asked for copies of utility bills if they were interested in energy costs. With home inspections and energy bill copies buyers made decisions that were good for them. If people want to sell their homes, rarely, if ever, did sellers want to invest large amounts of money when they wanted to sell. The home energy score will most probably not discourage or encourage a home purchase but will make it more difficult to sell a home and will probably increase the price of home.
The bottom line is that we need more forward thinking and common sense from our elected officials. Goals are great but each decision has risks, rewards, consequences both positive and negative. What are the environmental, economic and lifestyle impacts of decisions? Are the benefits really worth the costs? What steps must be taken before we can implement our plans? Let’s ignore the politics, set realistic goals and use some common sense.
