In June 2010, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Robert Maxwell was the first, and the oldest, graduate to walk across the stage at Bend High School’s graduation ceremony and receive his diploma.
Mr. Maxwell, a Quaker, was raised from age 5 in Kansas by his grandparents during the Depression. He left school after completing the sixth grade to help support his family. They eventually relocated to Oregon and were fruit pickers in the Hood River area; he never completed high school. In 1942, even though he was a Quaker, he declined conscientious objector status, saying it would be a privilege to fight as an infantryman and was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in Italy and France.
In September 1944, in the French town of Besancon, he grabbed a blanket, fell on a grenade and saved the lives of several fellow soldiers — a selfless act that prompted his Medal of Honor recognition. After the war, Bob settled in Bend, raised a family and became a teacher of career-technical classes at Bend High and COCC. Throughout his life, he was a tireless advocate for veterans’ issues, nationally and locally.
In 2010, the students and staff at Bend High were determined to recognize Bob for his service to our community and nation. He was invited to sit with the students at the graduation ceremony, walk to the podium and receive his long-overdue diploma. Of course, since he then became a graduate of BSH, the following year in 2011 we were able to recognize him as a Distinguished Alumnus. Our students were thrilled to honor such a man and delighted to include him as part of the Bend High family. Bob served as a role model for all of the values that we want to teach our students — honor, kindness, integrity, humility, service to others and developing resilience to life’s challenges. His story of escaping poverty, serving in the armed forces, becoming an educator and pursuing a career in career-technical education is very relevant and applicable to students today.
How surprising, then, that Bend-La Pine Schools and the “naming committee” is diminishing strong public support to name our new high school after Robert Maxwell. The district cites its policy that a school can only be named after a person if the person has been dead for at least five years, ignoring the obvious irony that if Robert Maxwell had not survived his wounds for falling on a grenade back in 1944, he WOULD be eligible under board policy — an obvious truth which makes the school district’s position appear rigid, inflexible and very difficult to defend. It appears that a majority on the district’s naming committee believe Mr. Maxwell’s character, résumé and life of public service, although stellar, does not meet their “inclusivity standard,” a perception that is inaccurate and unfortunate. The district conducted a survey, asking patrons about their name preference for the new high school; Mr. Maxwell was an overwhelming choice. Why conduct a survey if you are going to ignore the public’s wishes expressed on the district’s own survey?
The values of inclusivity, cultural sensitivity, tolerance to different opinions and advocacy for the underserved are important values for our school board, students and parents to encourage, pursue and celebrate. As Bend grows and becomes increasingly diverse, such goals are important and admirable. But on this issue, the naming committee and school board have simply gotten this whole thing wrong. Fortunately, it’s not too late to fix this. The board can easily amend their policy regarding the “five-year rule” to recognize Bob Maxwell, and Bob’s well-lived life can serve as a wonderful history lesson for all of our students. Let’s not let political correctness override doing the right thing. Let’s name the new high school after Robert Maxwell.
