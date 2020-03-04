It would appear that the Bend-La Pine School District Board finds itself deep in the middle of a big controversy. Should it back the recommendation of its committee of six, appointed to determine the name for the new high school currently under construction in SE Bend, or listen to the will of its voter/taxpayers? They have expressed an overwhelmingly strong and vocal desire to see the school named for Bob Maxwell, who, at the time of his death last May, was the oldest living recipient of the Nation’s highest military award, the Medal of Honor. It was awarded for an incredible act of heroism at the risk of sacrificing his own life to save the other members of his team. (Bob, classified a non-combatant, jumped on a German hand grenade that landed by his feet during a night battle in very close quarters.) He also was awarded two Purple Heart Medals for his combat injuries, two Silver Star Medals and a Bronze Star Medal for heroism and valor, the French Croix de Guerre, and recognition for at least five amphibious landings from North Africa to France. Bob was not just a “local hero”, he was a National Hero, held in high esteem by, and frequently deemed a mentor to, other recipients of the Medal of Honor.
Bob’s service to his fellow man, accented by humility and self-sacrifice, didn’t end when he left the Army. Following recuperation from his terrible war-wounds, Bob went to school to learn to be an automotive mechanic, first as a worker and then as an instructor, spending more than 30 years teaching at Bend High, COCC, and Lane Community College. I understand that in 1970 Bob was named “one of the best 5000 teachers in the country”.
However, if you think that naming the new school “Bob Maxwell High School” is just about honoring this great and humble man you are totally missing the point!
Failing to temporarily set aside the hindering policy and regulation and overriding the “announced decision” by the committee of six is to deprive the students of the new school from having a true hero in which they can take personal pride that will stay with them for life. Fifty years from now they can look back and remember who Bob was and what he stood for. Young people today seem to have a lack of “real life heroes” that embrace the ideals that Bob Maxwell stood for. Those lucky enough to have met him consider it an honor. Those of us with the good fortune to have really known him consider it an incredible privilege.
The window of opportunity to name the new school “Bob Maxwell High School” is still open. Don’t let it slam shut — let your feelings be known. Call the School Superintendent’s office at 541-355-1001 and leave your name! Better yet, send an email to: school-board@bendk12.or.us
I am told this will reach all seven school board members.
Of all the grades, high school is the most appropriate to be named after Bob. Upon graduation, those students are headed out into the “real world:” work, the military or college; perhaps Bob’s legacy is helping to guide them on the path to success.
