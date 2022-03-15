After the December of 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union, multiple independent countries were created. Not long after the U.S. State Partnership Program called Partnership for Peace was created that paired various states’ National Guard with these new countries to help train citizen soldiers putting their militaries under civilian control. Teams subsequently have deployed in 23 countries.
Ukraine was paired with the California National Guard. In 2000 I was the mayor of the small city of Sebastopol, Calif., that has a Ukrainian Sister City, Chihirin. Mayors in California with sister cities in Ukraine were invited by the California National Guard to visit Lviv, to be observers of a multinational military exercise. I turned out to be the only mayor that went.
Upon arriving at McClellan Airfield I was assigned seat 1A on the military transport. Apparently I was the highest ranking member on the trip and I was accompanied by a general and admiral! This was a whirlwind trip of three days plus transit. We arrived at an airbase outside of Lviv where I noted a number of MIG jets parked on the tarmac with no engines, a leftover from the Soviet era.
Lviv is a world heritage site of extraordinary beauty. Not bombed during WWII the Art Nouveau architecture still remains. Public squares contain large sculptures of poets. One of the oldest universities in Europe is there. Sadly Ukraine suffered under Soviet rule. I saw elderly women begging on the street. This was just eight years since the dissolution.
The hotel we stayed in had a casino on the top floor and apparently was controlled by the Russian mafia. We had water on demand while the rest of Lviv only had water for one hour in the morning and one in the evening. I met an American civil engineer there working to help rebuild the infrastructure to try and provide clean drinking water around the clock.
We were able to visit Lviv the day before the exercises. I was introduced to the mayor at City Hall who was amused by the name of my city, as it was named after the great city of Sevastopol in Crimea. It was quite an honor. Saturday young newlywed couples were in the parks photographed in front of the poet statues. What few shops there were on the first floor of semi-abandoned but beautiful buildings. They cobbled together anything to sell. The only food vendor was selling sausages with sauerkraut on the street. I visited an outdoor market and purchased some small beautiful paintings of the local architecture, which I treasure.
The day came to witness the exercises. I was seated in a viewing stand for the presentation of troupes then accompanied by the general and admiral to the war game center. I viewed the interaction of our National Guard with the Ukrainian command. It was extremely impressive. I can understand why they have been so effective against the Russians.
That evening there was a banquet honoring all the countries.
I appeared to be only one of two women present in a room of at least 50. In front was a long table for the head representatives of each of the countries. A vodka toast was given for each country along with a performance of their local ballad or anthem. Many were romantic, and the balalaika player serenaded me with many of these ballads! While I declined the vodka I noted everyone else seemed to take at least 17 shots! Later there was mingling and I was given a lot of inquisitive stares by the foreign officers.
We left early the next day for Sacramento. It was an unforgettable journey for which I will be forever grateful. I feel deeply for the Ukrainians, and I am horrified by the images of destruction. I pray for the end of the war soon and for the preservation of lives and cities of the great nation of Ukraine.
