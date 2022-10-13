Editor's Note

Central Oregon can be a thriving region which balances protection of our natural resources with broad based economic opportunity, creates housing options for all, and embraces a variety of lifestyles. In Deschutes County, community members are unique in their needs and wants, and similar in that we all love this place we call home.

What inspires me to continue serving as Deschutes County Commissioner, is seeing each new day as a fresh opportunity to support and enhance the lives of all Deschutes County residents. What disheartens me, are deep seated issues with Oregon’s broken land use system, and manipulative special interest groups and individuals who exploit these systemic problems for their narrow cause.

Patti Adair is a Deschutes County Commissioner and is running for re-election.

