Central Oregon can be a thriving region which balances protection of our natural resources with broad based economic opportunity, creates housing options for all, and embraces a variety of lifestyles. In Deschutes County, community members are unique in their needs and wants, and similar in that we all love this place we call home.
What inspires me to continue serving as Deschutes County Commissioner, is seeing each new day as a fresh opportunity to support and enhance the lives of all Deschutes County residents. What disheartens me, are deep seated issues with Oregon’s broken land use system, and manipulative special interest groups and individuals who exploit these systemic problems for their narrow cause.
Recently my opponent expressed her disapproval on a specific land use decision. Not only is it inappropriate to discuss any particular land use application — or any other matter, suit, etc. — in a public forum, but especially if they may come before the Board for a decision in the future. She was also one sided and misleading; her guest column failed to mention Deschutes County residents who were fiercely in support of the project. My opponent doesn’t have a depth of understanding of the issues to talk about policy, or her ideas, but she does know how to reiterate talking points given to her.
Oregon has a statewide land use system that imposes protections for resource lands, including farm and forest lands. Deschutes County applies the state’s rules to the facts of each application. When so doing, county commissioners are tasked with following the law and acting as fair and impartial decisionmakers; not as politicians who bend the law to achieve a politically popular result.
Oregon Law only protects lands that can actually be used for resource uses such as agriculture and forestry. If what you really want is rural open space, then you can seek to change the law at the Oregon legislature. However, it simply is not fair to prevent people from using their property for any use other than open space. The government must compensate property owners if it deprives them of any viable use of their property.
Oregon law already provides greater restrictions in Central Oregon, and only permits rezones for soils that are substantially worse than the Willamette Valley (Class I-IV in Willamette Valley; Class I-VI in Eastern Oregon, including Deschutes County only properties comprised predominantly of soils clearly unsuitable for cultivated agriculture may be rezoned).
My opponent’s column was more of a clear statement against rural lifestyle. Some people in Deschutes County like living on 5- and 10-acre rural lots. Not everyone wants a 4,000-square-foot-lot in the city of Bend or Redmond.
As Deschutes County Commissioner, I listen, and I work to solve problems. If my opponent was listening, she’d hear that we need housing supply of all kinds, desperately, period. We need housing so badly that we’re already underbuilt by 4,837, and by 2040 we’re projected to be 49,856 homes short. If she were listening to residents outside of urban neighborhoods, she might hear there are folks who like a little room to live in our great outdoors. If she were listening to economic development advocates, she would hear concerns about housing supply and options for the workforce, middle management, and executives. If she were listening, and reading the Bulletin guest columns, she might have seen the piece co-signed by 1000 Friends of Oregon, Bend YIMBY, Central Oregon Builds Association and Habitat for Humanity of LaPine/Sunriver which said, “If we want to have housing that meets the needs of every Central Oregonian, if we want to start driving down the cost of housing, if we desire to be a model for the balance of sustainability and growth, then we simply can’t allow a vocal minority to scare us away from the big ideas, big investments, and bold, positive action that will provide the homes our community desperately needs.
Patti Adair is a Deschutes County Commissioner and is running for re-election.
