Central Oregon’s water crisis is getting worse. Despite a wet spring, our water resources are dwindling. Local wells are running dry, Wickiup Reservoir was down to 3% capacity by Oct. 11, and many Deschutes County farmers were cut off from irrigation by midsummer.
As a geologist who is actively involved in investigating our water resources, and a patron of the Central Oregon Irrigation District, I am concerned that many of our local farms could be forced to close in the next decade.
But this is entirely preventable, with the right leadership.
We need elected leaders who will make this a priority and identify viable solutions using evidence-based approaches rooted in a deep understanding of science. For Deschutes County Commission Position 3, that leader is Morgan Schmidt.
Morgan is a big picture thinker. She understands this issue and especially that the vast majority of our regional water use (86%) goes to agriculture for irrigation. We can, and should, conserve water at our homes, businesses and resorts, but the biggest bang for the buck, by far, is better managing that 86%. And the best way to make more water available for farmers is to help farmers use it more efficiently.
Morgan has been publicly advocating for using state and federal dollars to fund piping projects and incentivize shifting from inefficient practices like flood irrigation to water-wise practices like drip irrigation. Morgan’s background is not in natural resources, but she’s made it a priority to learn about this, and her ideas are spot on.
Unfortunately, Morgan’s opponent, Patti Adair, has not shown the same scientific understanding that is badly needed on this issue. Commissioner Adair’s proposed solution, which she has mentioned in many debates this fall, is a misapplication of scientific research and will not address the enormity of the need.
In a recent City Club forum, when Patti was asked — “Where are we going to get the water for all this growth?” — she proposed cutting down all the juniper trees in Central Oregon. According to a recent scientific study (“Overstory-Understory vegetation cover and soil water content observations in western juniper woodlands: A paired watershed study in central Oregon,” USA, 2019), clearing juniper can result in soil moisture gains in the top 30 cm by 1% to 3%.
The benefit of this action is that landscapes cleared of juniper become more friendly for native grasses and shrubs like sagebrush. A survey of other scientific journal articles about juniper removal leads to similar conclusions; an increase in soil moisture but no documented increases in surface water or groundwater. The science tells us that cutting juniper is a land management strategy for promoting native vegetation.
Does cutting junipers help rural landowners whose wells have run dry as the water table has dropped? No. The regional water table in juniper regions of Deschutes County ranges from about 300 feet to deeper than 600 feet below the surface. Juniper roots draw from soil moisture within a few tens of feet of the surface.
Does cutting junipers help farmers whose irrigation water supply is running low? No. Irrigation water is stored in upstream reservoirs, like Wickiup and Crane Prairie, and is then transported by canals to farmers. These reservoirs get their water from snowmelt and rain in the High Cascades, where there are no junipers.
The decisions we make in the next decade will have long-term implications for water availability and farm viability in Central Oregon. What we have is a strong scientific understanding of our water resources in Central Oregon. What we need are leaders who are willing to make decisions based on scientific evidence. Clearing juniper will not even begin to address our water crisis. The way forward to help our farmers prosper is to better manage our irrigation water.
If you want local farms to thrive here in Deschutes County, vote for Morgan Schmidt for county commissioner.
