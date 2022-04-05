MORE THAN “JUST HOPE” FOR THE FARMERIn February, The Bulletin printed a column titled “Hope is not a plan for the drought,” by Yancy Lind. It was about the water crisis in Central Oregon. There is no argument that years of drought have caused historically low levels of water in our rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. There is however more to the story than Lind shared about the agricultural user of water. It’s important to understand the vast differences in agriculture between Deschutes and Jefferson counties, and it’s important to recognize the agricultural community does have plans and is committed to the sustainability of our water resources.
Working for farmers the past 33 years, I understand the importance of water. No water = no crops, no farms. The size of the farms, value of crops, and financial impact of farming in Jefferson County far exceeds that in Deschutes. Agriculture is the lifeblood of Jefferson County. Farmers, employees, consumers, and businesses all suffer when productive farmland must be fallowed due to the lack of water. Mr. Lind says, “fish and wildlife will suffer the most.”
Mr. Lind suggests that measuring and charging for water would quickly generate dramatic changes in water allocation and consumption. He explains that agricultural users only pay a fee for the delivery of water, but not for the water itself. A “delivery fee” sounds nominal, doesn’t it – like a delivery fee for a piece of furniture you couldn’t haul home? It’s not. Charges for patrons of North Unit Irrigation District (NUID) are based on the total number of acres with water rights and allow a minimum of 2.0 acre-feet of water (Deschutes) per acre if it is available. In 2021, the owner of a 1,000-acre farm in Jefferson County paid $78,810. Lack of water reduced the allotment to 0.8 acre-feet, but the irrigator still paid the full cost. For 2022, the allotment is 0.45 acre-feet. Even when farmers must fallow 50% or more of their ground, that irrigation cost is the same as if they farmed the total acreage. Is the intent to squeeze the agricultural user until they can no longer afford to operate? And who will decide the current best use of water and its reallocation?
Another suggestion involved the many economically unproductive “hobby farms” in Central Oregon. Their water rights or the entire farm could be purchased with taxpayer money and the water returned to the river where the fish, wildlife, and aquifer will benefit. How many would sell and at what price? I would rather have my taxpayer money pipe the canals than purchase real estate.
As for the piping of canals, yes, it is costly and takes time, but with areas of 30%-50% water loss due to seepage, piping is a water saver. Millions of federal tax dollars have been set aside to help fund piping in Central Oregon and conserve water. Those tax dollars will be spent somewhere else if they’re not coming here. Cheaper alternatives such as market-based incentives and private laterals conservation also conserve water, but without piping, water is still being lost out the bottom of the ditch. Piping is a long-term plan to ensure a secure water future.
There is a sense of urgency and a collective responsibility of all eight irrigation districts belonging to the Deschutes Basin Board of Control. They are not merely “hoping” the weather will change to improve the current water crisis; they are committed to a conservation plan spanning the next 30 years that will support both district patrons, fish and wildlife. You can read it on their website. You can also visit the NUID website and read about their resources and water operations. They too have a plan.
Another great read is a research report by Headwaters Economics titled “Agriculture and Irrigation in Oregon’s Deschutes and Jefferson Counties.” It is here you will read that “Downstream irrigators in Jefferson County, who largely constitute the NUID, are especially efficient in water consumption because they have adapted to increasingly unpredictable water flows.” Their percentage of on-farm water efficiency was 93.8%. That doesn’t happen by chance; they have a plan.
