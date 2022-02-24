I am a local, long-standing business owner with grave concerns regarding the direction of our community’s safety in relation to the growing problem with the homeless.
On Feb. 7, a homeless man stood directly in front of our office entrance on Greenwood Avenue and yelled obscenities at the building. I asked him to move on; he did, but his next stop was simply at the bank next door, where he proceeded to yell at their building, too. Later that same day, about 1 p.m., another homeless man, carrying a couple fiberglass poles, started striking our windows. One of my staff confronted him and asked him to move on. The homeless man became violent, cursed at my staff member, and threatened to kill him. He even struck him with the poles he had in hand. The interaction lasted nearly ten minutes; while this was going on, another staff member called 911. Thankfully, he finally left.
These two interactions prompted me to make changes to ensure the safety of my employees. My front door is now permanently locked. I’m in the process of installing, at my time and expense, an intercom system and a magnetic lock for the door. People wishing entry will need to contact us first, and be allowed in. I hope my clients will be kind and understanding, as this doesn’t present the welcoming format I’ve always tried to maintain. At the same time, I’m glad I can decide to do this for my businesses; places like the bank next door don’t have the luxury of doing the same.
It proved worthwhile that I took these steps, as just a few days later on the morning of the 10th, yet another homeless man accosted our business. This one actually tried to enter the front door. Upon finding it locked he yelled at my staff inside before proceeding on his way.
I later learned, when discussing this with the police, that the homeless man who physically assaulted my staff member had previously been arrested six times; yet, the jail system refused to keep him detained. He even had a warrant out for his arrest. Over the weekend of February 12th and 13th, he attacked someone on Hunnell Road. He was arrested again and put in jail. Will he stay there? Please think about this: my staff member who interacted with him is a military veteran who can, to a degree, fend for himself. What if this homeless man had, instead, gone to Juniper Swim and Fitness Center, or Juniper Park, and threatened a student or child there? Both those locations are close to my office. The outcome could have been a lot scarier.
This is a very serious issue affecting our community. Many of these people appear to be mentally ill or under the influence. They are a threat to the safety of the community members who have chosen to remain drug-free and obey the laws and pay taxes. While I don’t expect the council to have a wondrous and immediate solution, steps need to be taken now to clear these dangerous people from the streets. Please don’t misunderstand me; my heart goes out to those who are homeless because of disability and have no where to go. I want their family, and barring that, society to find a way to help them. The violent ones, no matter the reason behind the violence, need to be removed. More support from our community, the council, and the district attorney, needs to be given to our police to permit this enforcement to get these people off our streets. Every time those with authority look the other way, they choose to make victims of the people who are law-abiding. Please don’t do this.
I placed a call to the mayor recently to try to discuss this. I haven’t heard back from her yet, so I am following up with this letter. My hope is someone will read it, and try to do something!
