It was interesting to read both Alan Bruckner’s and Shannon Mara’s guest columns on homelessness in Bend. Both of them have thoughtful insight about the problem. Mara points out the many reasons for some of the behavior by homeless, many of whom have significant mental and /or drug abuse problems. Bruckner also points to some of the very real issues many residents have with homeless camps, RVs, etc. We really do need to have a better idea of what the demographic makeup of the homeless are, to reach a thoughtful response to the issue. One size does not fit all. The problem isn’t going away and just throwing money or ordinances at homelessness won’t solve the problem.
One of the elephants in the room that never appears to be discussed however is what is the best humane ways to deal with that portion of the homeless population who are severely impaired for whatever reason. These individuals present a particularly vexing problem. They are often responsible for an abnormally high percentage of police calls for service, ambulance trips and ER visits. They are often a danger to themselves or others. They are vulnerable and often time violent — yet there is no way to ensure they get the help they need.
In the mid 1960’s California passed the landmark Lanterman-Petris-Short (LPS) Act, which virtually abolished involuntary hospitalization except in extreme cases. It became a model for most other states in dealing with individuals who had before been institutionalized. It is now close to impossible to institutionalize the very people who most need a controlled environment where they can get real care. I know that many would say this is inhumane — but is it? Is it fair to these individuals who desperately need intervention and to the average citizen who is many times accosted by these same individuals? They will certainly remain “homeless” without intervention. Just supplying housing in whatever form will not fix their issues. They need care, medication and counseling. Certainly if they are to be basically held against their will they must be subject to a far better system than was sometimes displayed in the past; however leaving them to survive in an unstructured tent or broken down RV is not the answer.
For those who argue that we are depriving them of their freedom, consider the steps you would be willing to take if you could “force” a loved one in this condition to be afforded the opportunity to be safe, and possibly get the help they need. Even if it was against their will. Plain housing is not the answer.
Those who are not mentally impacted and are homeless are a whole different subset. They have the ability to make choices and can be held accountable for their living environment. They can be offered housing or not depending on the circumstances, but as some wise person once stated, “there are no free lunches.” Housing should always come with reasonable conditions.
