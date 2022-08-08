Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

There are many misconceptions about psilocybin therapy. In his recent column, “Let voters decide if they want psilocybin treatment centers”, Dr. David Coutin highlighted several. I’d like to address them here.

Dr. Coutin calls for controlled clinical trials of psilocybin. This has been done. Dozens of controlled clinical trials have been conducted and shown that when administered in a facilitated session, psilocybin is both safe and effective in treating a variety of mental and behavioral health conditions. These include treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD and addiction. Furthermore, research shows that psilocybin is not addictive (so comparing it to fentanyl or other street drugs is baseless) and there have been no documented overdoses on it. Let me say that again: psilocybin is not addictive and a person cannot overdose on it.

Ray Gertler is a licensed psychologist and psychotherapist specializing in addiction who has practiced in Deschutes County since 1986. He lives in Tumalo.

