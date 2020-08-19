Last Wednesday, biking home from Riley Ranch, I saw the lady again. She was crouched low pulling a weed, wide-brimmed hat casting a shadow over her face. Her wheeled cart behind her held a collection of weeds, like dead soldiers, and tools. Is she an employee of the school district? I wondered for the umpteenth time. Who else would come here day after day to work her way up the long expanse of two frontage roads of perennials and trees planted last summer, when the school was completed? Who else would invest so many hours since March rehabilitating a patch of overgrown weeds? I had pondered this endlessly, as I often pass the school and see her there. My curiosity, which some would call nosiness, finally got the best of me. I pulled over, balancing my bike on the curb.
“You’re doing a great job,” I said. “Do you work for the school?”
“Oh no. I just thought I would help weed this area. I live down the road.”
“Wow, that’s amazing,” I said. “You’ve cleared a huge area. I’ve seen you out here lots of days. That is really nice of you. Thank you so much.”
“I’m happy to do it,” she said, almost shyly, barely glancing up. “No problem.”
“Well, thanks again. It looks terrific.”
I pushed off to continue my ride in a cloud of guilt. After all, what have I been doing to help humanity, or even just to brighten a corner of my community, during these recent days of political and medical turmoil? Cook a meal for a neighbor? Feed the birds? I was grasping. Here was a person quietly contributing something tangible to the bucket. By bucket I mean the precarious balance of mankind’s deeds, good and bad. Call it a level of societal goodwill. I hadn’t even learned her name. And I am pretty sure she will not be appearing on the nightly news any time soon, but this woman had looked around in these turbulent times and found a concrete way to be a helper, no thanks required. She had weeded a huge frontage area along two roads and had stayed diligent to maintain it through the summer heat. We are not talking a few pesky creepers, but a daunting weed community heroically felled to allow the flowers room to grow.
This unassuming giver has so much to teach. Some people talk big but she chose to let her actions speak. Love your neighbor (no matter who they are) as yourself sounds naively simple. But I have found that the simplest things are often the most difficult and profound. Anyone can spend their time complaining or disagreeing without a lot of effort or personal investment. Anyone can destroy or tear down while finding a way to justify their actions. Anyone can easily sit in judgment of what others should be doing. But really, the person in the mirror is the only one you can change. Love starts there. It takes courage. And specific caring deeds done with positive intention, now that it is a concept that can truly revolutionize the world. Even institutional change and routing out evil starts with individuals choosing right actions.
What will you do to help fill the bucket during this critical time? What will I? Can I look beyond what I think I know to see every person as a fellow “us” with no label? Instead of judging can I strive to stay curious and to educate myself about what others have experienced? Can I respect and hold space for opinions that differ from my own? That seems like a good place to start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.