Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

In December 2019, the city commissioned a consultant to conduct a survey to determine what the community priorities were for funding transportation projects with a general obligation bond. The consultant reported the community would support a bond if it would improve traffic flow on east-west connections and if there were improvements to neighborhood safety. These community priorities are listed prominently in the bond resolution and the city website.

In July 2022, the public was invited to an open house to give feedback on the GO Bond concepts for Greenwood, Hawthorne, and Franklin crossings. The concepts that relied on widening the Parkway and railroad bridges to accommodate wider crossings for pedestrians and bicyclists, were dead on arrival. The cost and impact to the community were far beyond reasonable.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Mike Walker is a retired civil engineer who worked over 40 years in land development including the redevelopment and management of two multitenant properties in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.