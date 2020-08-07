I am writing this mostly to my fellow veterans. During the almost three decades, twice serving in Vietnam, I was honored to be an Infantry Officer in the United States Army I was never politically active. Now I feel I must speak out as I have deep concerns regarding the manner in which our military and its members are being treated by this administration.
While I have been uneasy since he began denigrating a real American hero, John McCain, even in death, because, “I don’t like those who get captured …” and his attacks on a Gold Star family, it has been the retirement of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman recently that caused me to reflect on how damaging this president is to our military, its morale, and readiness.
Two percent of Army officers are selected for advancement to the rank of colonel. Alexander Vindman, a seasoned combat infantryman whose decorations include the Purple Heart, was one of these. Then, he witnessed what he believed were dangerously inappropriate actions by President Trump on a call with the Ukrainian president. Vindman did his duty in such circumstances, report to appropriate authority.
Later, he was called to testify in the House inquiry. He did so under oath, telling his father, “Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.” So, when last week he retired as a lieutenant colonel, despite being selected for promotion, it was solely because of a vengeful and bullying president.
Another reason for concern is President Trump’s disregard of our most senior military officers.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a meeting to try to educate a new commander in chief on our relationships with long-standing allies and organizations designed for mutual defense, he reportedly exploded. “You’re all losers,” Trump said. “You don’t know how to win anymore. I wouldn’t go to war with you people.” Addressing the room, he barked, “You’re a bunch of dopes and babies.”
President Trump’s willingness to use our military as props for political advantage were clear even before he misled the chairman of the JCS into posing with him before Saint John’s Church.
In 2018 after portraying groups of poor people making the arduous trip out of Central America as very dangerous, without offering any evidence to substantiate the claim, he sent hundreds of active-duty soldiers to the border, during Christmastime, to erect barriers and other measures to thwart the “invasion.”
It was an unnecessary and wasteful use of our soldiers and impacted our readiness and quality of life.
It was the diversion of congressionally approved funds to enhance readiness and take care of military families that seems most to reflect this president’s attitude toward our military.
He has attempted to divert over $2.5 billion from the U.S. Air Force’s F-35 program and construction projects to improve substandard family housing and schools in order to build an ineffectual border wall. Those in the military know that a barrier of any kind is only effective if it is overwatched.
This wall appears to be more of a campaign promise than something that will actually protect us. Effective measures would include electronic and drone surveillance and ready reaction forces.
It is the failure of this president to take measures to cause Russia to discontinue support to the Taliban that is most concerning.
It has been recognized for years and acknowledged by Gen. John William Nicholson, commander of our forces in Afghanistan, that Russia has been providing arms to the Taliban.
It has also been widely reported that the president’s daily brief has included intelligence that Russian President Vladimir Putin placed a bounty on the lives of our service members.
It should not be surprising to those of us who heard President Trump side with Putin against our own intelligence community during the Helsinki Conference that he would not approach Putin to attempt to get him to cease efforts to support the Taliban to kill our service members in Afghanistan.
