I’m so excited, honored, and grateful to be Bend’s next mayor. I feel today I am closing a circle I started drawing as a Bend High student asking my fellow classmates to elect me to the student council. I was so happy to take on even that small leadership role. But I also remember as a teenager my worries about how neighborhoods were changing, and speeding cars on the route to school, and the shocking gun violence in Columbine and Springfield that has continued to plague our nation every year since. I remember, too, all the hikes my family took in the Deschutes Forest, and swims in the Cascade Lakes, and the joys of playing soccer on a crisp autumn high desert evening. The clear air, the smell of juniper and pine, the team all working towards that goal, that achievement we knew we could make, together.

Bend isn’t the same town that I grew up in — we’ve grown, we’ve continued to change, and we’ve learned a thing or two about ourselves in recent years. We’ve learned how we can band together to create shelter for our most vulnerable, saving lives. How we can recover after the pain of a recession. How we can weather the disruption of pandemic. And how we can hold each other up after tragedy.

Melanie Kebler is Bend’s 67th mayor. She was sworn into office on Jan. 4.

