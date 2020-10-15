We are in unique times. As we come to terms with a global pandemic, health and economic repercussions will likely be with us for years. Political unrest has produced a “with us or against us” mentality, common decency and kindness are harder to find. At the same time, we are in a moment of great social change; our Black and brown neighbors telling us that racism is not gone, just different. All of us feel this upheaval--it’s uncomfortable and a little scary.
These unique times call for unique leadership in our City Council. Some subscribe to a false premise of balance or needing a certain occupation to be a City Councilor. What we need are Councilors who are already tied to our community and are ready to set a vision for our City. We need Councilors who truly understand that they are representatives of the people, not special interests. We need Councilors who believe that our city’s growth and prosperity should be shared by all.
I am this candidate. I’m a 5th generation Oregonian who calls Bend home. My three children and my husband were so happy to move here that we jumped head-on into Bend life. However, I quickly realized that my experience here was very different than that of my two Black children. I looked for a support system and couldn’t find one, so I co-founded a group called Embrace Bend. Two years later, Embrace Bend is a non-profit that fights for a safe, equitable and inclusive community for all. Doing this work, I realized that my children’s experience is not unique. Many marginalized communities in Bend simply do not feel welcome. I want to change that. Bend is for all of us and our City Council should do all it can to make that a reality.
I am running to fight for economic equity in our City. Bend can become a livable and affordable community for everyone, but it will take work. I will make housing a key priority on Council. We simply need more types of housing for more people. Expanding our housing stock with different types of affordable housing will allow first-time home ownership and a greater range of rental options. I will support expanded transportation options that improve connections around the city no matter which direction you are headed, while making Bend friendlier for bikers and pedestrians. I will work to improve and expand our transit system to make it safe and available for all of us. And I will work to broaden childcare options for our 0-5 population. Every parent deserves safe, nurturing childcare so that they can work and contribute to our economy.
In light of the pandemic, we need Councilors who can collaborate. I understand how to build relationships, access resources, and communicate needs. I know how to work with changing budgets and policies during crises. I worked in the Senate on 9/11 and I managed a College Savings Program in 2008 during the Great Recession. I’m ready to get to work during this unprecedented challenge.
Elections and governing are often about false either/or choices. I think they should be about both/and. We can still retain what’s amazing about Bend AND make it a place for everyone. We can invest in our small businesses AND protect our essential workers. We can build affordable housing AND make sure our builders are in the black.
We need “both/and” people on our City Council. I believe my diverse background and passion for the future of the community means I am up for this tough task ahead. Let’s create a vision for Bend together.
