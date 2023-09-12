Editor's Note

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimates that enrollments in Medicare Advantage programs for seniors has now exceeded enrollments in regular Medicare and that the shift will continue well into the future. What explains this move away from a public good to a private sector (profit driven) alternative? Is it the promise of extra benefits like limited vision, dental, hearing and prescription drug services? Or is it the promise of annual out-of-pocket cost caps?

I have asked these questions and others during each annual open enrollment period for the last decade when considering my health insurance needs. The answer is always the same — after reading the fine print, Advantage plans offer no real “advantage” over traditional Medicare for the vast majority of real world health care scenarios. And they have some key drawbacks like limited access to specialists outside their specific networks.

Ron Smith lives in Bend.

