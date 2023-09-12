The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimates that enrollments in Medicare Advantage programs for seniors has now exceeded enrollments in regular Medicare and that the shift will continue well into the future. What explains this move away from a public good to a private sector (profit driven) alternative? Is it the promise of extra benefits like limited vision, dental, hearing and prescription drug services? Or is it the promise of annual out-of-pocket cost caps?
I have asked these questions and others during each annual open enrollment period for the last decade when considering my health insurance needs. The answer is always the same — after reading the fine print, Advantage plans offer no real “advantage” over traditional Medicare for the vast majority of real world health care scenarios. And they have some key drawbacks like limited access to specialists outside their specific networks.
Consider the often cited concern that traditional Medicare only covers 80% of Part B costs for doctor’s visits, procedures, and tests. If your frame-of-reference for this gap is the grossly inflated fees quoted by health care providers, this can appear alarming. But you would be using the wrong frame-of reference. Medicare pays 80% of the cost it authorizes which is always substantially less, resulting in relatively low out-of-pocket expenses.
Some recent letters to The Bulletin have claimed that being forced back into Medicare, would also force enrollment in a Medigap supplement, another private (for profit) insurance plan. Medigap plans are not required and for the vast majority of seniors, they are unneeded. Rarely are premiums made up in claim payments, even when extensive procedures or tests are performed.
When it comes to health care for seniors, Medicare is a fantastic single-payer system that works well for nearly everyone. The marketing hype for Advantage plans has not served the general public well, in this writers opinion. A decision, even if unwelcome, to move back to traditional Medicare has few, if any downsides.
But the personal cost of health care is only part of the story. There are systemic problems associated with a multi-payer environment that are of concern to providers like the St. Charles Health System. Every Advantage plan has different requirements, just like the thicket of health plans for those of working age. This system (I use the term loosely) creates a nightmare of administrative challenges and costs that invite problems from overbilling to outright fraud — and lets patients sometimes fall through the cracks.
In summary, traditional Medicare is a great deal that provides affordable health care to meet the needs of nearly everyone who qualifies for enrollment. If your Advantage plan is no longer accepted by St. Charles, count yourself lucky that you have such a robust fall-back option. A single payer provider like Medicare is the medicine that the health care system needs. (Well, maybe not the proposed Oregon version of a single payer system — a story for another time.)
For additional perspective on the issues discussed here, see the following article from the online journal HealthPayerIntelligence, The History of Medicare Advantage: From Inception to Growing Popularity, tinyurl.com/Medicareperspective.
