As we contend with unprecedented drought in much of the state, it’s important to maximize funding for conservation efforts. Places like the Klamath Basin in Southern Oregon have completely dry wetlands for the first time in history, leaving millions of migrating waterfowl without critical habitat. This Fall, a ballot measure aimed at reforming gun safety laws would have an adverse effect on conservation efforts in Oregon. While we support common sense firearm safety provisions, we have concerns over the unintended consequences of Oregon Measure 114, its impact on outdoor recreation, and the effect that will have on funding for future conservation efforts.

Hunters are conservationists. We rely on the integrity of wide-open spaces and the health of wildlife populations for our recreation. It’s no coincidence that Ducks Unlimited, the nation’s leading nonprofit in wetlands conservation, was founded by hunters in 1937. Because of our close connection to the land, hunters are some of the most active in preserving internationally important habitats and wildlife populations along the Pacific Flyway and in Oregon.

Ed May lives in Banks.

