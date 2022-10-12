As we contend with unprecedented drought in much of the state, it’s important to maximize funding for conservation efforts. Places like the Klamath Basin in Southern Oregon have completely dry wetlands for the first time in history, leaving millions of migrating waterfowl without critical habitat. This Fall, a ballot measure aimed at reforming gun safety laws would have an adverse effect on conservation efforts in Oregon. While we support common sense firearm safety provisions, we have concerns over the unintended consequences of Oregon Measure 114, its impact on outdoor recreation, and the effect that will have on funding for future conservation efforts.
Hunters are conservationists. We rely on the integrity of wide-open spaces and the health of wildlife populations for our recreation. It’s no coincidence that Ducks Unlimited, the nation’s leading nonprofit in wetlands conservation, was founded by hunters in 1937. Because of our close connection to the land, hunters are some of the most active in preserving internationally important habitats and wildlife populations along the Pacific Flyway and in Oregon.
Measure 114’s overly burdensome requirements will place unnecessary hurdles on families and hunters that have already taken gun safety training courses, resulting in lower participation, particularly for our youth and the next generation of hunters. Eliminating opportunities for well-trained, responsible recreationalists will take away much needed funding from conservation efforts, further harming delicate wildlife habitats.
Hunter safety training, offered for a fee by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and ODFW approved entities, is already required when applying for a hunting license for the first time or for hunters under the age of 18. Under Measure 114, trained and responsible gun owners will have to sign up and pay for an additional training course not yet even designed and endure long delays. We have heard from sheriff departments that the training course envisioned by this measure may not be logistically possible, which will result in long delays, and possibly, the end of all firearm sales. Additionally, this measure will eliminate the current three-day timeline to conduct background checks and could result in indefinite delays for firearm purchase approvals.
These uncertainties will limit hunter participation and reduce sales of hunting licenses, firearms, and ammunition, which will reduce conservation funding and cause a ripple effect that will impact wildlife and habitat management for decades.
The Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937, which created a tax on firearms and ammunition for conservation and hunter safety, generates over $1 billion annually for critical habitat restoration projects and hunter safety training through state agencies. In fact, sportsmen and sportswomen provide as much as 47% of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s budget annually. Measure 114 will reduce this vital conservation funding source and negatively impact resources available to ODFW for wildlife management and teaching responsible gun ownership.
There is no doubt that gun safety should remain a top priority, but Measure 114 is not the answer for Oregon. Should the measure pass, we look forward to working with the proponents and the Oregon State Legislature to find solutions and address unintended consequences. Let’s work together for responsible gun ownership, while maintaining access to family recreation opportunities and preserving critical funding that our wildlife need to survive.
