Fentanyl has been a game-changer. Not just for addiction services facilities like BestCare, but for our community and our entire country. It’s no understatement to say that over the last two years, fentanyl has flooded Central Oregon, leading to a surge in overdoses and overdose deaths.
On the front line, we are seeing more suffering and death than we have ever seen before.
In 2022, heroin all but disappeared from Deschutes County and was replaced by fentanyl, an opiate that is far cheaper and exponentially more potent. That has created a particularly deadly environment, for people with severe addiction and even those considered at lower risk.
We also saw something else at BestCare in late 2022. Because of the increase in funding for outreach and engagement services created by Measure 110, we have seen referrals increase significantly. More people seeking treatment is the silver lining to what has been an unrelenting crisis.
I will admit I was not an enthusiastic supporter of Measure 110 when it was on the ballot in 2020. But now, I consider it the right tool at the right time to address the fentanyl crisis.
Why the change of heart? It’s because of what we’ve seen on the front lines over the last year.
People are entering treatment with levels of tolerance and dependency that we have never seen before, forcing BestCare to rapidly change its treatment approaches and withdrawal management protocols. For people with these high levels of dependency, same-day access to medication-assisted treatment is vital. Our Addiction Medicine Clinic had to figure out how to provide walk-in access to services, because too many people overdosed while waiting for their initial appointment.
We have implemented a substantial program of outreach and harm reduction services funded through Measure 110. This has been critical to successfully engaging some of our most vulnerable community members — people living outside, exposed to this deadly drug — to get them connected to treatment and save lives.
Since the implementation of Measure 110 last fall, referrals to our intensive outpatient services in Deschutes County have doubled. Over the same period, referrals to our medication-assisted treatment services for people with opiate addiction have tripled.
Best of all, the success rates have been relatively high. Many of these clients— a majority of whom would not have had easy access treatment before Measure 110 —visit our medical staff, our counselors, and our peer recovery mentors multiple times each week.
Opponents of Measure 110 might blame it for the spread of fentanyl in the state. But the fentanyl crisis was late to Oregon, first reaching the East and Midwest before beginning to take hold here. Cartels have pushed their cheap product into every corner of the U.S., regardless of decriminalization efforts. This is a nationwide problem, not a Measure 110 problem.
Our outreach efforts have also been more successful without the fear of criminal prosecution, breaking down barriers and distrust between us and the very people we are trying to reach.
The bottom line is that compassionate and non-judgmental community engagement is a good strategy to get more people into treatment and on the path to turning their lives around. And let’s face it, we were never going to be able to jail our way out of this crisis. There are too many who are addicted to this drug. The problem is too widespread.
The fentanyl crisis has made the policy discussions from two years ago seem antiquated. We don’t want to repeat the tired and unrealistic approaches of the “war on drugs” or “defund the police.”
In the real world, the criminal justice system and the treatment system collaborate every day toward similar goals.
This crisis calls for pragmatism, not ideology. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. And Measure 110 has provided us with an effective tool.
Rick Treleaven is the CEO of Redmond-based BestCare Treatment Services and a licensed clinical social worker.
