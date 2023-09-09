Drug counseling
Fentanyl has been a game-changer. Not just for addiction services facilities like BestCare, but for our community and our entire country. It’s no understatement to say that over the last two years, fentanyl has flooded Central Oregon, leading to a surge in overdoses and overdose deaths.

On the front line, we are seeing more suffering and death than we have ever seen before.

Rick Treleaven is the CEO of Redmond-based BestCare Treatment Services and a licensed clinical social worker.

