It is the holiday season, a season of thankfulness and hope. It can also be a season of stress; stress from shopping, stress from COVID concerns and stress from managing relationships with friends and family with differing opinions. For many this is the time of year to give to those that are less fortunate. I propose that we also give each other the gift of civility this holiday season. It is important that we fully understand what it means to be civil, because in recent years being uncivil has become a social norm.
On Nov. 18, Joe Sluka, the president and CEO at St. Charles Health System, wrote an email about civility and I thank him for his well-stated message. In his email he said that according to Thomas Spath and Cassandra Dahnke, the founders of the Institute for Civility in Government: “Civility is claiming and caring for one’s identity, needs and beliefs without degrading someone else’s in the process.” The Institute for Civility website, www.instituteforcivility.org, goes on to say: Civility is about more than just politeness, although politeness is a necessary first step.
It is about disagreeing without disrespect, seeking common ground as a starting point for dialogue about differences, listening past one’s preconceptions, and teaching others to do the same. Civility is the hard work of staying present even with those with whom we have deep-rooted and fierce disagreements. It is political in the sense that it is a necessary prerequisite for civic action. But it is political, too, in the sense that it is about negotiating interpersonal power such that everyone’s voice is heard, and nobody’s is ignored.
And civility begins with us.
Being civil, is listening to opinions and points of view that may be different from your point of view. Being civil is challenging a point of view without attacking the individual. Unfortunately, social media and partisan news programs promote name calling and other uncivil actions. Public protesting can and should happen, but in a civil manner without using threatening or foul language.
Civility begins with us; change the station, give a thumbs-down to name calling and inappropriate comments on social media and act in a civil manner.
Civility must apply to public officials. We are experiencing a lack of civility at a time when politicians are more loyal to their party and party members than they are to our country. It is uncivil and despicable for a congressman to post an anime video of himself killing a congresswoman and threatening the president. This type of action would be grounds for dismissal in the private sector — why do many people feel it is acceptable for a congressman? Is it unreasonable to ask that public officials be held to the same standards that are maintained in the business community? The divisiveness in current politics lead to a censure vote along party lines. Really? Do congressional members really believe that inexplicable behavior is OK if the person is in their party? I wonder, if those who didn’t support censuring the congressman would cast that same vote if it was their wife or daughter depicted as the victim in the video? The lack of civility should not be accepted as being the “new way” people speak and act.
Civility begins with us; when you see uncivil acts do something. Don’t let the actions of others give you a reason to act uncivil. Be careful about what you support on social media and use your right to vote to bring civility back to government. An element of leadership is leading by example, let’s all set an example to change the negative rhetoric and bring civility back.
Civility begins with us; we all need to practice civility to see positive change.
May civility reign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.