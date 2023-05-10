I am writing to endorse Marisa Chappell Hossick for the Deschutes Public Library Board. A thoughtful researcher and collaborator, Marisa has an extensive history working in communications, and is able to comprehend and distill complicated topics. However, one of Marisa’s best qualifications is that she will truly represent the voices in our community. A working mother of two school-age children, she regularly uses the services of the library, is familiar with how our community relies on its resources, and is an enthusiastic supporter of ensuring the library will continue to serve us all in the best way possible. In fact, a quick look at the current library board shows no representation of anyone her age, or likely no one who truly uses all of the services and resources the library offers. It seems obvious that we need a fresh voice and perspective.
Besides my endorsement for Marisa, I feel compelled to share more about this election because of a misinformation campaign that is confusing the public. At the heart of it all seems to be the new central library at Steven’s Ranch, a project I am highly anticipating for many reasons. Even though our community has been promised this library, there seems to be a skewed perception, manufactured by a handful of vocal opponents, around how this strategic library will serve our communities.
As the president of the Board for Abilitree, I’ve seen firsthand how our library system is a critically important support and facilitator for the myriad of services needed by our community. It goes far beyond books. Our libraries offer a place where people can find free resources, refuge, and knowledge to help themselves and others. At Abilitree, we see firsthand the impact the library makes daily in our community. We need more of these resources, not less. Without strong board members who understand the true roles of our library, we run the risk of our library failing in its responsibilities to all of us. In addition, our fragile and marginalized citizens could be left unsupported.
When I voted for the 2020 library bond, I read that it would “pay for the design and construction of a Central Library that would provide a discovery center for children to learn and play; substantial space for an expanded book and materials collection; flexible community and small-business spaces for learning, creativity and collaboration; space for larger programs and events; and an efficient book / material processing and distribution center to serve all of the libraries in Deschutes County.”
Marisa’s opponent has stated that he will reduce the promises made in this bond language, specifically advocating for turning the central library into another community library. Sounds like it might be plausible, but he is ignoring the fact that this larger library is key to making all of our existing community libraries better. How? By housing a larger book collection that will increase access to books in smaller community libraries. By expanding outreach to more elementary schools. By offering spaces for people to connect to important resources like free tax support and free legal advice. By creating environments for early learning for children and families. By freeing up room in community libraries so programs don’t have to turn away attendees. By offering available and sorely-needed free meeting space and resources to support thousands of nonprofits and small businesses in our community.
Besides these examples, the list of resources and services we’ll benefit from is simply too long to list here, and this is why I urge you to vote for Marisa Chappell Hossick. She will be a positive, accountable, and transparent addition who will stay connected to the community, using her voice to support a library that benefits us all.
Brenda Speirs is the CEO and owner of Buzztag, a member of the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board and the president of the board for Abilitree. This opinion is her own.
