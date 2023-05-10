Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

I am writing to endorse Marisa Chappell Hossick for the Deschutes Public Library Board. A thoughtful researcher and collaborator, Marisa has an extensive history working in communications, and is able to comprehend and distill complicated topics. However, one of Marisa’s best qualifications is that she will truly represent the voices in our community. A working mother of two school-age children, she regularly uses the services of the library, is familiar with how our community relies on its resources, and is an enthusiastic supporter of ensuring the library will continue to serve us all in the best way possible. In fact, a quick look at the current library board shows no representation of anyone her age, or likely no one who truly uses all of the services and resources the library offers. It seems obvious that we need a fresh voice and perspective.

Besides my endorsement for Marisa, I feel compelled to share more about this election because of a misinformation campaign that is confusing the public. At the heart of it all seems to be the new central library at Steven’s Ranch, a project I am highly anticipating for many reasons. Even though our community has been promised this library, there seems to be a skewed perception, manufactured by a handful of vocal opponents, around how this strategic library will serve our communities.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Brenda Speirs is the CEO and owner of Buzztag, a member of the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board and the president of the board for Abilitree. This opinion is her own.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.