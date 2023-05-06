Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

I avidly urge you to elect Marisa Chappell Hossick to the library board for the following reasons.

When I voted for the bond to build a 100,00 sq. ft. library, I rejoiced to envision the wonderful possibilities for enhanced library and community service offerings a space that size offers. I know of these possibilities personally — because I lived in a city with such a library. Even preverbal young children could crawl up to and be fascinated by large books propped open on the floor! As originally designed, our new central library can boast large meeting rooms so attendees need not stand and small gathering rooms for use by innumerable groups. The central library will offer all the services the downtown Deschutes Public Library now offers — and so very much more! In short, any visit there would be an event to happily anticipate. Maybe not quite Disneyland, but in some ways even more delightful.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Rita Joan Worrell lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Popular this week with our readers

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.