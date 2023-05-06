I avidly urge you to elect Marisa Chappell Hossick to the library board for the following reasons.
When I voted for the bond to build a 100,00 sq. ft. library, I rejoiced to envision the wonderful possibilities for enhanced library and community service offerings a space that size offers. I know of these possibilities personally — because I lived in a city with such a library. Even preverbal young children could crawl up to and be fascinated by large books propped open on the floor! As originally designed, our new central library can boast large meeting rooms so attendees need not stand and small gathering rooms for use by innumerable groups. The central library will offer all the services the downtown Deschutes Public Library now offers — and so very much more! In short, any visit there would be an event to happily anticipate. Maybe not quite Disneyland, but in some ways even more delightful.
I believe the highest-priority duty of all board members is to carry out the expressed will of the voters as expeditiously as possible. We who voted for the bond will pay for it. Hence the board owes a fiduciary duty to us, the voters and payors, to build the library as described in the bond. Chappell Hossick understands this.
Bend is growing rapidly, and will continue to do so. Much of this development is occurring in the southeast area. Those who think the planned location is too far from mid-Bend may not have considered two key factors. The first is Bend’s long rainy and snowy winters and highly changeable daily weather, and second, whether walking to a neighborhood library with two or more young children in tow is truly family-friendly, especially if books are checked out and carried home. A parent’s first duty is to protect the physical safety of his or her children, and having too much to hold onto or carry makes this more difficult. But during the winter, a large central library can be driven to comfortably and visited indoors at any convenient time. If you don’t own a car, perhaps you can rideshare with other library lovers.
I have voted for her opponent in the past, but not in May. Rather, I strongly support Marisa because she is the one board candidate who is in close touch with and understands the needs of the community the central library will serve, especially working families with young or school-age children. In my view, electing a library board member from the public is long overdue. Marisa necessarily will bring a fresh viewpoint and new ideas, and is not constrained by possible board “establishment groupthink.” Yes, experience matters — but not as much as novel ideas from a community member whom Deschutes libraries are supposed to serve. Her ideas are valuable because of their substance; how articulately they are expressed is inconsequential.
Time for original perspectives on the library board! Vote for Marisa Chappell Hossick.
