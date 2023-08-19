The smoke in the air isn’t the only reminder that we live in a high wildfire risk area these days. Home and business owners are reporting dramatic increases in insurance policy premiums, cancelled policies, and an alarming decline in insurers willing to provide coverage in our community. Friends in Sisters just told me that their new homeowner insurance policy will cost them almost $6000 per year for a fairly typical Sisters house.
As anxious insurance policy seekers ask who is responsible for this predicament and what can be done about it, some have pointed unfairly at the state Department of Forestry and Oregon State University. These state agencies have worked for more than a year to develop maps identifying areas of high fire risk as directed by the comprehensive wildfire legislative package (Senate Bill 762) of 2021. In at least one instance, an insurer told policy holders that the state’s hazard maps are the reason for policy cancellations or premium increases.
To be clear, the insurance industry has its own risk models and maps, populated with decades of claim and loss data from actual fires, and they don’t need the state to tell them where areas of high risk are. It may provide convenient political cover to blame the state mapping effort while insurance companies move forward with the premium increases and coverage reductions suggested by their models. But instead of seeing the state wildfire maps as the problem, we should see them as roadmaps to potential solutions in our community.
The first step in solving a problem is acknowledging that you have a problem. Maps that help us understand where wildfires are most probable and where fires will likely be intense help us acknowledge, in a site specific way, that we have a problem. Good quality maps can help us pinpoint where we need to increase fuels reduction and home hardening measures — and where state and federal investment could be focused — so that we can reduce actual risk and insurers can offer more affordable coverage.
Wildfire resiliency happens both at home and in the forests and rangelands surrounding our communities. We need thinning, brush mowing, and prescribed fire on the Deschutes National Forest, Prineville BLM District and large private forest land ownerships around our homes. But we also learned during the 2020 Labor Day fires that homes themselves are often the fuel that carry catastrophic fire through subdivisions. Your home is far more likely to be ignited by the home burning next door than by a fire in the forest on the edge of town. So fuels management is as much about what your home is built from and how much defensible space you have as it is about managing local forests or woodlands. All of these measures also help to keep fire fighters safe as they protect our homes and businesses.
Developing quality wildfire hazard maps and then working to reduce fuels and increase resiliency in high risk areas is the right way to invite insurers to provide reasonably priced policies in our community. In fact, Oregon Senate Bill 82 passed in May 2023 requires insurers to recognize and account for efforts by homeowners to increase the resiliency of their homes and landscapes. New drafts of the state maps will be out this fall. Our community should work with the state to ensure the maps accurately document where fires are likely and potentially intense and then we should welcome the maps as a pathway to more affordable and available insurance policies.
If the insurance industry is not able to recognize meaningful resiliency and fuels reduction work in their internal models in order to provide affordable coverage in wildfire-prone areas, the federal government can consider establishing a wildfire-equivalent to the National Flood Insurance Program. The National Association of County Organizations just passed a resolution asking Congress and the administration to explore that possibility last month.
Phil Chang is a Deschutes County Commissioner. Previously, he managed Oregon’s Federal Forest Restoration Program, served as a natural resource policy advisor for Senator Jeff Merkley, helped to build and coordinate the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project and held a red card as a qualified firefighter.
