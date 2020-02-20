Lawmakers from across the state have come together for the 2020 short legislative session. On the docket is a proposal to overhaul Oregon’s wildfire preparedness and response efforts.
As a mother, a public servant and a proud member of the Central Oregon community, I recognize the critical and timely nature of conversations taking place throughout the state and in Salem.
We in Central Oregon need the right wildfire policies to pass in the 2020 legislative short session. Especially important to Central Oregon and Bend are those policies that include reducing fuel on the landscape, getting communities to employ best practices around defensible space, and investing in updating firefighting resources at the Oregon Department of Forestry for safe and effective wildfire response.
Many of these policy conversations will continue into 2021, but a few solid legislative policies passed in this short session could make a difference during Oregon’s wildfire season this summer.
The Wildfire Response Council, on which Bend Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Trish Connolly and I represented Central Oregon and Bend, poured hundreds of hours into developing and prioritizing a collection of balanced, complimentary recommendations and investments across Oregon. I see huge value for our Central Oregon communities in these recommendations. The backbone of this work came from the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy, initially developed right here for our Central Oregon backyard and communities.
As mayor of Bend, I think all too often on the story that was being laid out in actual time in front of me in late August 2017. I was attending a fire briefing at the Elk Lake Lodge on the Cascade Lakes Highway; two separate fires were growing on the western edges of the Deschutes National Forest, which were of great concern on this day. All of us there realized that, with a small shift in the wind direction, either of those fires could begin to run quickly across the 100 years of fuel-loaded forest, across Mt. Bachelor, and be at our communities’ doorsteps. And we all realized that, regardless of where the fire began, all of us needed to work together — in sync — to minimize risk to our residents, visitors, our communities, our natural playground and our local economies. It was an eye-opening reality.
Fires are, soberingly, nothing new to our Central Oregon region. Fortunately, over the past two decades our local agencies have learned from our local fires; how to communicate and work together during fire emergencies. Equally important are the programs developed for Deschutes County and inside the city of Bend to reduce wildfire risk for individual homes and communities, largely using education, volunteers and strategic fuel removal.
Thankfully, that scenario we heard sketched out at Elk Lake that late August day in 2017 never played out … Had the wind turned, it would have been another story, but we all got lucky. Lucky too, because at the same time, the Eagle Creek Fire began to rage in the Hood River area and most of the fire resources in our area were deployed where even more was at risk in that moment. There just wasn’t enough to go around and protect all of our Oregon communities in that moment.
Strategically focused funding and resources will give our communities in Central Oregon, Bend and throughout Oregon a much better chance of reducing the risk of a fire running into our community, protecting our watershed and invaluable recreation areas close by, and also reducing the amount of smoke that could affect our residents during fire season.
