A card thanking Safeway employee Donald Surrett Jr. is displayed at a memorial where Safeway employees wait Tuesday to claim their possessions left in the store after the shooting at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend.
I am broken open by this moment. I deeply ache with confusing emotions — the post-trauma of violent death, the hopefulness of heroic efforts and my utter anguish for a young man who opened fire at our Safeway, in our town.
It is devastating. It brings close what occurs too often across our country. Today, it is our death, our grief, our loss.
This is really hard. I feel it in a way the news doesn’t move me anymore. I like to turn away from the barrage of current events. It feels like too much to take in.
Yet today, there is no avoiding it. I extend my humble bow to Donald Surrett Jr., who lost his life trying to disarm the gunman, buying time for others to escape. Thank you for showing us what real-time courage looks like.
My heart also breaks for the elder gentleman who was just trying to get his shopping done on Sunday evening.
I can imagine the devastating impact of his death for his beloveds.
Finally, there is this young man — just 20, who felt so much rage, hopelessness and most of all, loneliness. What were the conditions that led him to believe this act of random violence made any sense? This is hardest to hold. Somehow, I feel we let him down.
I hold myself responsible. These are my neighbors. How are my actions and choices a part of the web of intersections that allows this kind of suffering here?
We know how to do this differently.
We can support our teachers; we can fund programs and staff schools with more counselors to interrupt the cycles of despair and mental illness that accompany too many children to school. We can support local regulations that might keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill. We can elect local and regional leadership with both mind and heart — essential qualities to bring to bear given the complexity of decision making in our world. We can volunteer, knowing this connects us, and that no contribution is insignificant.
I can extend myself and receive my neighbors. I can embrace the many ways human beings show up. I don’t need to know their stories; they are not so different from my own. Random acts of kindness help. Yes, we can be the change.
I am crying today. I know I am not alone. I pray we allow ourselves to grieve and feel fully the devastation of this collective moment. In this way, we will honor the loss of our neighbors; we will make something of this suffering. May we build our community anew, with love.
