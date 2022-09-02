Editor's Note

I am broken open by this moment. I deeply ache with confusing emotions — the post-trauma of violent death, the hopefulness of heroic efforts and my utter anguish for a young man who opened fire at our Safeway, in our town.

It is devastating. It brings close what occurs too often across our country. Today, it is our death, our grief, our loss.

Ruth Williamson lives in Bend.

