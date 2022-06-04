What is beneficial about the “beneficial use” of water?
In both an editorial and a featured story recently, The Bulletin supported an innovative approach to reallocating our precious water resources through water banking. As both pieces pointed out, moving excess water in Central Oregon Irrigation District to struggling farmers in North Unit Irrigation District and back to the Deschutes River is hindered because such water movement is not considered a beneficial use of water under current state law.
The editorial asks, “Shouldn’t the Legislature fix that?” The answer is yes, and more. It should also consider other essential fixes to the definition of “beneficial use” while it is at it.
According to state law (ORS 536.310), “The waters of the state belong to the public for use by the people for beneficial purposes without waste.” Beneficial use without waste is a bedrock principle of Oregon water law, and yet neither “beneficial use” nor “waste” is well-defined, monitored, or regulated. The lack of clarity and enforcement of these principles over many decades has resulted in the emergence of horribly inefficient water management systems and uses by senior water rights holders.
In written testimony to the Oregon House Interim Committee on Water, a farmer with senior water rights producing food in Deschutes County declares that even though their farm gets ample water supply, other farms like theirs in junior districts cannot get the water they need while properties around them waste water.
They write, “We have people in our area who flood irrigate 20+ acres for two horses, folks who irrigate 40-acre lawns (not cutting hay or growing any crops), folks who pay people to irrigate weeds and junipers. We also have neighbors who make their living off of the land, raising cattle and hay, practicing good pasture management techniques, and cover cropping. And when you fly overhead and take an aerial shot, all of these properties are green and compliant.”
The standard for beneficial use is pathetically low: Is the landscape green or is it brown?
It is high time to upgrade our standards for the beneficial use of water to reflect 21st-century realities and priorities. Climate change and drought are our new reality. Frankly, it should be illegal to dump water on land simply to protect a water right when real agricultural producers so desperately need that water. For irrigation districts around Bend, managing beneficial use means insisting that patrons irrigate every square foot of their property even if they have no desire to do so. Depending on one’s interpretation of the terms beneficial use and waste, it may or may not be legal to do so. But it is certainly unethical to irrigate this way when so many critical needs for water go unmet.
State law also dictates that water rights must be used at least once in five years or be forfeited, otherwise known as the use it or lose it principle. Since our standards for what constitutes beneficial use are so low, this principle drives inefficiency and waste. The standard needs to be much higher than whether the land is green or brown. Water should go first to those engaged in real agricultural production and then to restore our increasingly degraded rivers and creeks. Hobby uses of water on rural land should be expected to engage in irrigation practices with the highest efficiency and receive much more limited quantities of water.
The Legislature has its work cut out for itself to initiate a major overhaul of the definition and prioritization of beneficial uses of water in the state. There is precious little time to act before farms go bankrupt and rivers run dry.
