Less than a month out from Election Day and a little more than 100 days since the Supreme Court eliminated the federal constitutional right to abortion, we live in a country where 1 in 3 women no longer have control over their bodies. Here in Oregon, Idaho’s near-total abortion ban is forcing Eastern Oregonians to travel hundreds of miles to the nearest provider in Bend, or remain pregnant.

Reproductive rights advocates have been sounding the alarm on this public health and human rights crisis for years as state legislatures passed waves of restrictions that put abortion out of reach for millions of Americans under Roe vs. Wade. We warned that Donald Trump’s election would accelerate the assault on reproductive rights. Sure enough, emboldened by Trump’s stacking the Supreme Court and federal judiciary, states shifted to passing unconstitutional bans with the goal of bringing a case before SCOTUS to overturn Roe.

An Do is executive director of Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon.

