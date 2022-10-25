Less than a month out from Election Day and a little more than 100 days since the Supreme Court eliminated the federal constitutional right to abortion, we live in a country where 1 in 3 women no longer have control over their bodies. Here in Oregon, Idaho’s near-total abortion ban is forcing Eastern Oregonians to travel hundreds of miles to the nearest provider in Bend, or remain pregnant.
Reproductive rights advocates have been sounding the alarm on this public health and human rights crisis for years as state legislatures passed waves of restrictions that put abortion out of reach for millions of Americans under Roe vs. Wade. We warned that Donald Trump’s election would accelerate the assault on reproductive rights. Sure enough, emboldened by Trump’s stacking the Supreme Court and federal judiciary, states shifted to passing unconstitutional bans with the goal of bringing a case before SCOTUS to overturn Roe.
Now, 18 states have already enacted abortion bans, and anti-abortion extremists will not stop until abortion is banned in every single state, including Oregon.
Make no mistake: Abortion is on the ballot here in Oregon. The Oregonian dismisses our concerns as “alarmist.” In a recent interview with The Bulletin, Christine Drazan admitted she looks “forward to the day” when Oregonians discuss restrictions to reproductive rights. Here is a look at how she would do that.
As governor, Drazan would appoint anti-abortion judges who will play pivotal roles in deciding cases that will uphold or chip away at reproductive freedom in our state. The governor is in charge of passing the state budgets, which impact millions of Oregonians, and Drazan has committed to using her line-item veto to roll back abortion access.
Drazan would appoint anti-abortion agency heads who would undermine and defund family planning and sexual and reproductive health programs serving low-income Oregonians.
Agency and department heads can weaponize rules and regulations to restrict access to health care. Remember the Trump administration’s Title X gag rule?
Anti-abortion governors have wielded the power of executive orders to restrict access without legislative action. During the pandemic, politicians used the public health emergency as an excuse to ban abortion by deeming it “non-essential” health care.
National Republicans, corporate special interests and Phil Knight are not only pumping in millions of dollars to get Drazan elected, they are also investing millions to flip the Oregon Legislature.
If they get their way, anti-abortion Republicans will be able to pass bills rolling back abortion access and restricting reproductive freedom, and Drazan has vowed to sign those bills into law.
Thanks to Tina Kotek, the right to abortion is codified into Oregon’s law, but there is no guarantee of reproductive freedom in the Oregon Constitution, and the Legislature could still pass bills that would restrict access to abortion.
Even under Roe, abortion was a right in name only for millions, because state legislatures passed laws like waiting periods, gestational bans, and severe and medically unnecessary requirements for providers that created huge barriers to people needing to access care.
Drazan says she will follow the law when it comes to abortion. We were also fed that line by Supreme Court justices who went on to overturn Roe in blatant disregard of the nearly 80% of Americans who support keeping abortion legal.
Who would trust Drazan after Axios reported in August that she “scrubbed her website’s issues page, which had previously touted pro-life bonafides” in an attempt to hide her extremist views from voters?
The election of Trump in 2016, the Jan. 6th insurrection, the overturning of Roe in 2022: What we thought was impossible is now all too real — and it started with having a false sense of security while disregarding the immediate impacts for some of the most vulnerable communities.
Oregonians have time and again showed up to the ballot box to protect abortion access. This November they must do so again by electing Tina Kotek as Governor.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
An Do is executive director of Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.