Our state Legislature cannot wave a wand and solve Oregon’s problems. Gov. Tom McCall acknowledged as much in his second inaugural message: “Members of the Assembly, we cannot shape a better Oregon by ourselves. We are leaders, but we are not magicians. Only the citizens of Oregon themselves can attain this goal.”
McCall encouraged legislators to rely on compromise to solve problems, reminding his colleagues that “if we renounce realism and gradualism, we may — paradoxically — be frustrated in our ideals, and see the realization of our goals delayed.”
In other words, it’s on Oregonians in every corner of the state to end the gridlock in Salem — by electing collaborative officials, keeping them accountable, and replacing them when they’ve placed partisan or personal goals over the needs of their constituents.
The problem is too many Oregonians haven’t used the best tool to help shape a better state: Too many of us aren’t voting.
As recently reported by Jim Moore in The Oregon Way, “in 2020, 91.3% of Republicans and 90.9% of Democrats voted. Of the six minor parties, turnouts ranged from 84.3% (Independents) to 59.1% (Working Families). Unaffiliated voters came in at 64.8%.” The participation gap between Oregonians affiliated with major parties and everyone else has a drastic impact on who heads to Salem. Moore pointed out that even in a Portland-metro district where the Democratic candidate did not receive the party’s endorsement, the third-party candidate failed to draw robust support (though 39% of the district was registered as nonaffiliated, the third-party candidate received just 19% of the vote).
This isn’t to say that Oregon needs a competitive third party (though I think it does). This isn’t to say Democrats and Republicans are flawed (each has pros and cons). This is merely to say that as long as more partisan Oregonians participate at a drastically higher level than everyone else, we’ll continue to see politics and policymaking in blue and red shades — making the sort of compromise and collaboration that McCall urged all the more difficult to realize.
Why non-D and non-R voters are sitting on the sidelines is a bit of a chicken-and-egg problem. Ds and Rs are motivated by seeing candidates on their team on the ballot. Oftentimes, the rest of the electorate doesn’t see anyone with their views vying for office. Ds and Rs feel like their vote matters — for example, one additional Democrat could be the difference in whether the party has a supermajority.
It can feel less necessary to vote for the lone independent or third-party candidate, who will face stiff odds in realizing their agenda.
One solution would be universal voting — taking steps to ensure that every eligible voter indeed participates. I’m not sure that’s the approach McCall would suggest. After all, he pointed out that an “Oregonian is an individual unique and his fierce independence.”
For now, let’s start by making Election Day a holiday. Oregonians should celebrate their role in and responsibility for shaping our state. It may seem unnecessary in a mail-in voting state, but the date would make clear that participation is an expectation in our state.
And, at a time when just one in four Oregonians think our democracy has improved over the last four years, investing in our civic pride is an overdue investment.
If Oregonians want compromise in Salem, then we’ll have to vote like we want it, and that will require even the nonaffiliated voters actually showing up to the polls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.