More than four years ago, I wrote my first op-ed for The Bulletin. Since then, my columns have appeared on more or less a monthly basis. This will be my last contribution for a while. Thank you, reader, for engaging with my ideas and letting me know when you think I’ve missed the mark. I’ve learned a lot from you. Hopefully my columns have prompted you to ask new questions, seek out new knowledge, and, above all, realize that we’re capable of restoring Oregon’s reputation for getting stuff done in a collaborative fashion.
Some of you likely finished that sentence and thought, “Wow. Sounds like a lot of hooey.” That’d be my response ... but I mean it sincerely. My monthly columns have given me an excuse to dive into data and to connect with a lot of Oregonians. Those investigations have made clear that we’ve got a lot of potential to do some big stuff here. We continue to be a state that recruits and retains smart people. We remain a bunch of people fiercely defensive of our slice of the US. We still show signs of being willing to experiment. Smart people + pride of place + a dash of experimentation = a place that’s capable of becoming even better.
I am off to a new opportunity — serving as a law clerk to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Montana. In preparation for that opportunity, I’ll need to wrap up my graduate degrees, pass the bar, and move to Helena. Those tasks will require my full attention.
This new opportunity aligns with the same goal I’ve been pursuing since graduating from the University of Oregon: gathering the skills and insights required to make Oregon an even better place to call home. The challenges that exist in Montana — including a growing urban/rural divide, resolving land use and water rights disputes, and managing the pros and cons associated with new residents — are challenges that Oregon faces now and will continue to face well into the future. By diving into the legal questions at the heart of these issues, I’ll increase my ability to be a part of solutions we’ll need to help Oregon navigate these twists and turns.
That’s a long way of saying, “I’ll be back.” That is, of course, if The Bulletin will have me. As I head to a new pasture, I’m heartened by what this paper has contributed to the Central Oregon community. It’s invested in thoughtful journalism on local issues at the heart of the community’s well-being. Pieces on homelessness, school board elections and events, and affordable housing proposals may not be the most attractive to advertisers but they’re the most important to our collective democratic health.
Central Oregon is a special place facing myriad threats. Good journalism alone won’t fend off income inequality, concentrated poverty, nor a general slide becoming Oregon’s version of Aspen. We’ll need more than just the news of the day to protect what makes this such a unique place to live. It’s on us, the readers, to do more than consume the news — we have to act on it.
Consider this an invitation to do just that — please send me a note with one action you’ll take in the coming year to make Central Oregon more welcoming, prosperous, or collaborative. kfraz@berkeley.edu.
