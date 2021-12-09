Let’s briefly discuss a sad topic: depression and the holidays.
Please know that major depression is not a normal part of aging; don’t allow your doctor or anyone else to even hint at this. If the symptoms of depression are having an impact on your life, seek help. Depression is reversible and help is readily available. Depression doesn’t mean you are “crazy” or unstable, weak or “unmanly.” Despite our successes at adapting, lots of unwanted things happen to us as we age; depression can be one of them. About 1 in 5 older adults experience major depression at some point in their elder years. If you have it, you have lots of company. But don’t let that comfort you. Misery does, in fact, love company.
For older adults, it really can be easy to think we might not be depressed, or to not even have the idea of depression come up as a possibility. In older adults, depression often feels like a physical problem. Uncomfortable and unwanted physical symptoms are often our initial experience. Symptoms like unusual fatigue, worsening chronic pain or the onset of new pain, nausea, irritability, insomnia or weight changes don’t seem like depression. Nor do memory and concentration problems, which are common for a depressed older adult. In fact, when older adults only complain about cognitive problems to their doctor, depression is sometimes misdiagnosed as early dementia. The depression can easily go undiagnosed or untreated. In older adults, anxiety and depression most commonly co-occur; if you have one, the other usually tags along. Treatments for anxiety and depression have similarities, but also considerable differences. Anxiety about having dementia can worsen depression and/or symptoms of dementia. Fear of a dementia diagnosis too often delays seeking help, even from family, friends, or your trusted physician. You may need to first recognize, assess for, and then have the courage to discuss your other symptoms, such as: a sense of worthlessness and/or hopelessness, excess worrying, especially of being a burden, apathy, chronic sadness, not wanting to socialize, loneliness, isolating yourself from others, no longer engaging in previously fun activities, and any thoughts that life just isn’t worth living anymore.
You’ve likely seen articles like this one at this time of year. It’s not a coincidence that I’m writing this several weeks before Christmas and the Holiday Season. Family and friends are often far away. Feeling alone and/or isolated, pandemic-caused separations, loneliness, being shut-in due to the weather with a concomitant lack of physical activity, the too-often unrealistic expectations placed on us at this time of year, can combine to induce symptoms of depression and/or anxiety. I myself have noted some unwelcome anxiety; my wife and I will be enduring our first Christmas without our “kids.” Yes, it will be a new and challenging experience; we’ll be creating new coping strategies.
Know that help isn’t far away. Asking for help is not a weakness; it is a sign of a healthy desire to live well. Would you not seek help for a treatable physical problem? Family, trusted friends, a pastor, your nurse or primary care provider, social workers, care facility staff, and most anyone in the helping professions could help or direct you to the best source of help. You needn’t suffer, or be alone. Smiles are a major sign of good health, including your mental health. Make that your goal.
Here’s a good article for you to read and share: www.helpguide.org/articles/depression/depression-in-older-adults.htm.
