Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Upon concluding my annual president’s report to Central Electric Cooperative’s members, I learned an uninvited non-CEC member, Jerry Freilich, sat in the back row to film my remarks discreetly and without permission. He left abruptly rather than stick around for the Q&A. Instead, he chose to write an op-ed that contains many misguided assertions.

In his op-ed, “Salmon won’t survive unless lower Snake River dams are removed,” Freilich implies I overstated the importance of the Lower Snake River Dams (LSRD) to the region’s clean energy future. He also asserts, “reserve energy from renewable sources is already online to cover the dams several times over.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dave Markham is president and CEO of Central Electric Cooperative.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.