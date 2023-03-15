Every time I’ve attended a public meeting of one kind or another these past several years, our Deschutes County, city of Bend’s lack of affordable housing comes up Numero Uno, right after water. This issue was discussed in every candidate forum last fall. Whether our very evident homeless/houseless people, or less visible, perhaps, serious workforce housing shortfalls, citizens are aware and insistent that our government bodies do much better and do it now.
I’ve chosen to attend county commission meetings this new year. In recent weeks I was gratified to see unity at that level of government about this high priority voter mandate. Why? There was a clear bipartisan county effort to join with the city of Bend to establish our large county’s first recognized managed camp — for some of our houseless people. The medically fragile would be the specific group to benefit from such an area. All three of our commissioners supported this concept. They hoped that Central Oregon Villages, a local nonprofit, would be able to become the camp’s managers.
The Bulletin’s March 9 article, “Legislative panel advances money for homeless response” was also promising. Commissioner Tony DeBone and Commissioner Patti Adair: Did you note that there are Oregon Republicans and Democrats who are supporting funds for the governor’s homeless response? The same is true in Deschutes County: People of all political persuasions recognize this need as omnipresent, severe and solvable. I surely wasn’t the only one to connect its content with the surprising negative news on the front page: “Deschutes County backs away from support for managed homeless camp.” Of course, there will always be opponents to specific locations of such a camp. No matter where.
Surprising and infuriating because there is a clear mandate that our major shelter problems be prioritized and addressed. Those who wrote to the commission to protest the location of such a camp did not represent the majority of us. Did not. Hundreds of people are working as volunteers in many different ways to directly help homeless and underhoused people and have been advocating and planning, collaborating, going to countless meetings. Perhaps these involved, dedicated people’s energy was used up; did not write a letter in support of a managed camp.
What if a majority of those positive working volunteers had videos of all their meetings, calling, emailing, organizing efforts? And sent it to our county commissioners?
It seems as if service organizations like Bethlehem Inn, Shepherd’s House, Central Oregon Villages, church freezing weather shelters and Safe Parking spaces in church parking lots around town were not factored into the decision to back way from one managed camp that would serve 30 people? Really.
The anti-letters in The Bulletin were based on a lack of reliable information and upon misinformation. Southern Oregon has in place a managed camp on which the commissioners and Bend City Council have been basing some of their decisions. It has been serving Medford for 3-plus years. Check it out: https://www.rogueretreat.org/housing-shelter/
“This facility offers basic sanitation, dry sheltered tent sites, and is fenced and gated. To be allowed to stay at Medford Urban Campground, people go through screening, agree to follow site rules, and sign up for a progress plan. 24-7 site managers and a range of service providers help residents move forward with their progress plans and to take steps out of homelessness. The site managers ensure residents are following the rules and keep the camp safe.” — From a letter I received from Phil Chang, our Deschutes commissioner who continues to work on this issue.
