Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Every time I’ve attended a public meeting of one kind or another these past several years, our Deschutes County, city of Bend’s lack of affordable housing comes up Numero Uno, right after water. This issue was discussed in every candidate forum last fall. Whether our very evident homeless/houseless people, or less visible, perhaps, serious workforce housing shortfalls, citizens are aware and insistent that our government bodies do much better and do it now.

I’ve chosen to attend county commission meetings this new year. In recent weeks I was gratified to see unity at that level of government about this high priority voter mandate. Why? There was a clear bipartisan county effort to join with the city of Bend to establish our large county’s first recognized managed camp — for some of our houseless people. The medically fragile would be the specific group to benefit from such an area. All three of our commissioners supported this concept. They hoped that Central Oregon Villages, a local nonprofit, would be able to become the camp’s managers.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Annis Henson lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.