My father grew up hunting with his father and brothers, and he raised me in that tradition. We both joined the NRA when it supported shooting contests and gun safety programs appealing to hunters like us. Then, when I was away at university, my father went into my bedroom, removed his 12-gauge shotgun from the gunrack I had made, sat on my bed, placed the barrel against his temple and pulled the trigger. Now 61 years later, I continue haunted by his suicide. Perhaps, some of you have been similarly traumatized by gun violence. If not, the odds are growing that you could be.
According to the Pew Research Center the CDC reports that in 2021 48,830 Americans died from gun-related injuries — 26,328 suicides, 20,958 murders, 549 accidents, 537 law enforcement incidents, and 458 other circumstances — a 23% increase since 2019! Seven hundred six deaths were from mass shootings. This year 346 mass shootings, 16 alone on the recent Fourth of July weekend puts us on pace for a new record-setting year of gun carnage.
In 2016 the American Medical Association called gun violence a “public health crisis,” and today public health officials have declared it “an epidemic.” Why?
The Independent reports nearly every state allows concealed carry; half of those sanction it without permit, background check or safety training. Additionally, gun advocates including manufacturers, activists groups like the NRA (now primarily lobbying for gun manufacturers), and most Republicans argue the root cause of violence is not guns themselves.
Instead, they claim more guns will curb mass shootings because “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” Consequently, gun sales have risen steadily for the last two decades; estimates now are that there are between 352 and 434 million guns in the U.S.
On June 23, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court facilitated this growth by ruling Americans have a fundamental right to carry firearms in public. Those making the more guns argument tend to blame mental illness for the violence. But if insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly while expecting a different outcome, perhaps we should consider the gun advocates themselves mentally ill. For two decades they have claimed more guns will reduce the problem while ignoring all evidence they have made it worse.
So, what will diminish U.S. gun violence?
Politicians’ thoughts and prayers may have provided some comfort but no measurable relief. What our elected officials and courts have been unable to do: banning or limiting military assault-style weapons, high-capacity magazines, bump stocks and cop-killer bullets; raising the age of maturity necessary to buy firearms; establishing effective, comprehensive background checks; eliminating straw man purchases; creating graduated licensing; banning ghost guns — any action that might partially reduce the steadily increasing carnage has been defeated in the U.S. Congress, state legislatures and courts on the questionable grounds that they are not constitutional or completely feasible solutions.
Meanwhile 93% of Democrats, 65% of independents, and 36% of Republicans support new restrictions on firearms. Fox News found over half of Americans worry they could become victims of gun violence, and an overwhelming majority favor a wide variety of gun control measures.
So, now that 81% of all murders involve a firearm and over half of suicides do as well, and now that mass shootings have become a daily occurrence — expanding beyond schools into places of worship, grocery stores, music concerts, civic celebrations and other soft targets, the odds of avoiding gun violence in America grow worse.
Every Fourth of July we celebrate America as the land of the free. Isn’t it time to ask those who are free to own increasingly unrestricted guns give up some of that so the rest of us can live free from gun violence?
