My father grew up hunting with his father and brothers, and he raised me in that tradition. We both joined the NRA when it supported shooting contests and gun safety programs appealing to hunters like us. Then, when I was away at university, my father went into my bedroom, removed his 12-gauge shotgun from the gunrack I had made, sat on my bed, placed the barrel against his temple and pulled the trigger. Now 61 years later, I continue haunted by his suicide. Perhaps, some of you have been similarly traumatized by gun violence. If not, the odds are growing that you could be.

According to the Pew Research Center the CDC reports that in 2021 48,830 Americans died from gun-related injuries — 26,328 suicides, 20,958 murders, 549 accidents, 537 law enforcement incidents, and 458 other circumstances — a 23% increase since 2019! Seven hundred six deaths were from mass shootings. This year 346 mass shootings, 16 alone on the recent Fourth of July weekend puts us on pace for a new record-setting year of gun carnage.

Don Kunz lives in Bend.

